WWE RISING & FADING STARS: Evolution Edition featuring Jacy Jayne, Stephanie Vaquer, Blake Monroe, Bayley

Returning after a seven-year absence, WWE’s long-awaited second all-women’s premium live event, Evolution, is now in the books. The results offer insight into WWE Creative’s current priorities for the Women’s Division, while the performances offer an even clearer view of what those priorities should be.

Rising Star of the Week: Jacy Jayne

Not long ago, Jacy Jayne seemed like a prime candidate for release. Despite repeated opportunities, she had delivered little more than passable performances and lukewarm crowd reactions. But since her surprising championship win, Jayne has risen to the occasion.

With a refreshed character and a new sense of purpose, Jayne is now showing more confidence and consistency on the mic. Her alliance with Fallon Henley, who serves as an effective second, further elevates her presentation. Even Jayne’s in-ring work—historically competent but unremarkable—has improved. Her match against Jordynne Grace at Evolution was a career-best performance, though some of the credit must go to Grace.

Jayne still doesn’t quite wrestle at a championship level, but that shortfall actually works in her favor, drawing heel heat. The audience resents her title reign, feeling it has come at the expense of more deserving talent like Grace. It’s reminiscent of how The Honky Tonk Man and Dominik Mysterio drew legitimate ire during their ascents—an ironic but proven path to stardom.

First Runner-Up: Stephanie Vaquer

Just a few months into her WWE main roster run, Stephanie Vaquer already finds herself in line for a PLE women’s title match. Vaquer brings a compelling mix of top-tier ring skills, a standout look, and remarkable poise, making her a must-watch presence on Raw.

Her only major weakness is on the mic, as her limited English hampers her promo delivery. Fortunately, Naomi—more than capable on the microphone—looks ready to carry that load and draw out Vaquer’s most meaningful feud to date. Their match at Clash in Paris could be a standout, especially with Naomi’s rejuvenated heel character and Vaquer’s growing fan support.

“La Primera” is making an early statement, and she appears poised to deliver on the main stage.

Second Runner-Up: Blake Monroe

Blake Monroe’s glamorous, model-inspired persona treads similar ground to Tiffany Stratton’s, but Monroe arguably executes it more effectively. While she lacks Stratton’s high-end athleticism, Monroe compensates with strong promo skills and commanding presence.

She’s been accused of borrowing from Toni Storm’s “Timeless” character, but her vibe feels more inspired by pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Monroe debuted as a babyface but turned heel just weeks later—a smart move, considering her Glamor gimmick fits the villain role much better.

Initially paired with Jordynne Grace, Monroe’s brief alliance generated enough chemistry to give her eventual betrayal real weight. In the words of William Congreve, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” and Grace looks ready to channel that fury. Their feud could be a defining one for Monroe.

It’s unlikely Grace will align herself with Fatal Influence (née Toxic Attraction), and that’s a good thing. Monroe turning on Grace to pursue an easier path to the title through Jayne works just as well—and without the baggage of a potentially limiting faction.

With standout personality and confidence, Monroe may be the most naturally charismatic woman in NXT today. A red-hot feud with Grace could launch her into the top tier. It’s time to see what this Glamor Girl can really do.

Fading Star of the Week: Bayley

Bayley remained a fan favorite during her triple threat match at Evolution, even with fellow babyface Lyra Valkyria in the ring. Her connection with the audience clearly endures.

But a clean loss to Valkyria on Raw has knocked Bayley out of contention for the Raw-based women’s title, leaving her with no clear path forward. Without a meaningful character shift, she risks fading into a gatekeeper role.

A heel turn could spark new life into Bayley’s act, but after so many turns over the years, another flip might lack impact and even hurt her long term. A new tag team or alliance could help—but there are no obvious partners waiting in the wings, and a Damage CTRL reunion doesn’t offer much intrigue.

For now, Bayley is a Role Model in search of a role.

Runner-Up: Tiffany Stratton

The Evolution crowd was engaged and enthusiastic throughout the night—except during Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship match against Trish Stratus.

In babyface vs. babyface contests, fan reactions can be unpredictable. In this case, Stratus received polite respect while Stratton was met with a mixed, even indifferent response. Their match wasn’t a disaster—despite some ring rust from Stratus—but the atmosphere was flatter than it should’ve been, especially for a title bout.

It supports what I said in last week’s column: Stratton’s current babyface presentation isn’t working.

Despite her impressive athleticism, strong look, frequent TV time, and consistent wins, Stratton lacks the promo skills and natural likability needed for a top babyface. Her persona would be far better suited to a heel role—much like Charlotte Flair’s historically unsuccessful face turns.

Tiffy’s time may still come. But right now, she—and WWE—will have to wait for it.