WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/18): Keller’s report on John Cena and Cody Rhodes contract signing, Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre, Charlotte vs. Rodriguez, Four-Way Tag

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 18, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEX. AT FROST BANK CENTER

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 14,382 tickets were distributed. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene outside the arena where a car was pushed against the side of another. A (needlessly) shaky handheld camera approached the scene where Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and J.C. Mateo were gathered with G.M. Adam Pearce and police taking notes. Jackie Redmond asked Pearce for details. Cody approached Pearce and asked if he was holding his contract for review. Fans cheered when Cody appeared on the screen. Tonga had blood on his forehead.

-They went to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. Tessitore said that incident happened just before they went on the air. He talked about Evolution, in particular the relationship between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

-A clip aired from earlier of Bliss and Charlotte interacting. There was tension between them and Bliss seemed sad and suggested they part ways after things didn’t go their way at Evolution. Charlotte told Bliss she went to Pearce and got them a tag team title match at Summerslam since, while they didn’t win, they didn’t lose either. Bliss softened up. Charlotte asked Bliss to be ringside for her. Bliss asked if she looks like a cheerleader. Charlotte said yes. Bliss chuckled and agreed. Charlotte said with a wry smile that Bliss should remember “we’re still not friends.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Although the segment felt contrived, they covered a lot otherwise and the chemistry with them is suitable for the story they’re telling.)

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. RACQUEL RODRIGUEZ (w/Roxanne Perez)

As Charlotte made her entrance with Bliss, the announcers talked about their Women’s Tag Team Title match at Summerslam. Barrett said Charlotte seems happy again and noted she was cheered at Evolution. The bell rang 7 seven minutes into the hour. Charlotte flung herself over the top rope onto Raquel at ringside. She flexed and smiled toward the crowd. As Perez approached Charlotte from behind, Bliss cut her off. Raquel hit Charlotte from behind and then rammed her shoulder-first into the ringpost. They cut to a double-box break 90 seconds in. [c/db]

Raquel went on the attack in the ring during the break. Back from the break, after some back and forth action, Charlotte blocked some big swings by Raquel and then chopped her. Fans “woo’d” along. She landed a handspring elbow and yelled, “Come on!” Fans cheered. Charlotte kipped up. Barrett said Charlotte is having fun again. Raquel rolled through on a crossbody and landed a side slam for a two count.

Charlotte resisted a Tejana Bomb. Perez distracted Charlotte on the ring apron. Bliss snapped Raquel’s neck over the top rope on the other side of the ring. Charlotte then delivered a running side kick and rolled up Raquel for a three count.

As Bliss and Charlotte celebrated at ringside afterward, Tessitore said “Awww!” like he just saw a kitten and a puppy cuddle.

WINNER: Charlotte in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Decent match that was mostly there to convey the growing synergy and bond between Charlotte and Bliss. It’s getting a bit heavy-handed in terms of commentary.)

-Police officers asked Pearce if they knew where Jacob Fatu was because he was a person of interest. Pearce brought them to Fatu. Fatu said he wasn’t going anywhere with them because he didn’t do anything. He called them “punk-ass police.” Pearce told Fatu to think about his family and not make things any worse. [c]

-A vignette aired on Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill. Stratton said she’s been underestimated her whole life as a dumb blonde, but she’s the champion. Jade said she’s been disrespected too, but she’s earned her Queen crowd. “She’s what they expect, I’m what they came for,” she said. Jade said she will end Tiffany at Summerslam “because a storm is coming.” [c]

-A clip aired of Aleister Black attacking Damien Priest backstage last week.

-From earlier, Priest asked Carmelo Hayes backstage if he saw Black. Hayes had an attitude toward Priest, who took exception to it. Priest said when he catches Black, he’ll have him on his knees begging for mercy. Priest introspectively said he doesn’t get why he tried to play peacemaker. He said he wants to shut people’s mouths in the ring. Hayes said he can’t close his mouth, but he’s been looking for opportunities against someone like him who is a former champion. Priest agreed to a match.

(2) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. CARMELO HAYES

Carmelo attacked Priest before the bell. Priest gave the ref approval to ring the bell even before his ring jacket was off. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. Priest tried a comeback and eventually dropped Hayes with a kick. He took off his jacket, then threw Hayes into the corner. Hayes made a comeback at ringside when he dropkicked Priest into the ringpost. They cut to a break about 90 seconds in. [c]

Priest made a comeback right after the break. Hayes slipped out of a Razor’s Edge attempt and took over. Hayes landed a lung blower and then leaped off the top rope with a splash for a two count at 8:00. When Priest made a comeback and began to walk the top rope with a grip on Hayes, Black showed up and knocked him off the top rope. Priest grabbed his crotch in pain as Black stood over him. The ref called for the bell. Fans chanted, “You suck!”

WINNER: No contest in 9:00.

-Black landed a Black Mass on Priest. Hayes rolled out of the ring when Black looked at him. Black leaned down and told Priest, “I heard you were looking for me.” He left and the ref checked on Priest who was holding his face.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some spots in the match were a little off and showed some light, but overall it was fine to fill time leading to the Black interference. This non-finish feels unneeded and an opportunity to bypass the easy out and deliver a finish before Black got involved.)

-The announcers hyped the upcoming matches on the show.

-A Wyatts Sicks promo aired. There were special effects that distorted the images and voices. They said their family isn’t defined by the blood they share, but the blood they shed. Joe Gacy said they will strip the teams of their wicked desires and burn their vanity. Uncle Howdy said they can let the Wyatt Sicks be their guide and all they have to do is follow. [c]

-Solo Sikoa and his crew assembled in the ring. Solo said he gave Fatu everything he could want and yet he betrayed him. “I should’ve known, once a criminal, always a criminal.” They cut backstage as Solo was talking and showed Jimmy Uso stood by as police let Fatu out of their vehicle. An officer said they reviewed teh footage and determined he wasn’t the driver. As he walked away, Fatu said, “Punk-ass police.” Solo said he must have paid him off. Fatu headed to the ring as fans chanted, “Fatu! Fatu!”

[HOUR TWO]

Jimmy Uso showed up on the other side of the ring and then he and Fatu brought the fight to the four heels in the ring. Talla kicked Jimmy in the head (sorta) and then cleared the announce desk and set up a slam. Fatu leaped through the ropes and knocked Talla onto and over the desk. Talla stood back up. He grabbed both Jimmy and Solo by their throats. They broke free and stereo-superkicked him. Jimmy dove onto Talla and they tumbled into the time keeper’s area. Fatu went back into the ring and punched away at Solo. Tessitore said the police cleared Fatu and implied they set up the crash to frame Fatu.

Fatu stood in the ring. He picked up a chair and put it over Solo’s head as Solo was down in the corner. Jimmy watched as Solo set up a hip attack. Mateo cut off Fatu. Talla pulled Solo to safety. Mateo bashed them across their backs with a chair. Pearce walked onto the stage and said since he wanted to frame an innocent man and lock him up, he will book him one-on-one against Fatu at Summerslam inside a cage. He then pointed the officers to go arrest Solo for false accusations. Solo was dragged out in handcuffs.

-A clip aired of Randy Orton on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” when Jelly Roll was guest hosting. Drew McIntyre interrupted and they got into a fight. They showed Logan Paul walking onto the set and telling Jelly Roll to stay in his lane, then slapping him. Jelly Roll chokeslammed Logan through his desk and yelled at him.

(Keller’s Analysis: That had a Jerry Springer vibe to it.)

-Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance. Tessitore said the Devil’s Kiss is the hottest move in pro wrestling. [c]

(3) STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. ALBA FYRE (w/Piper Niven)

Vaquer landed a Devil’s Kiss and the announcers overreacted to it. She finished Vaquer with a SVP.

WINNER: Vaquer in 2:00.

-Niven attacked Vaquer afterward. Vaquer fought back and shoved Niven to the floor.

-Redmond interviewed The Street Profits and B-Fab backstage about the Wyatts. Angelo Dawkins said they’ll get the titles back. Redmond asked if they’re upset they aren’t part of the four-way tonight. DIY showed up and rubbed in that the Profits lost and said they’re there to save the division from the Wyatts. B-Fab and Candice LeRae bickered a bit. [c]

(4) DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano w/Candice LeRae) vs. FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. ANDRADE & REY FENIX

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Barrett said two wrestlers are legal at a time in a match like this. Sabin launched through the ropes and tackled Ciampa and Gargano as Shelley opened up the ropes. They cut to a break about 90 seconds in. [c/db]

They cut to another break at 9:00 as Ciampa battled Frazer. [c/db]

Axiom eventually landed a top rope Spanish fly on Andrade. Frazer then landed a Fenix splash on Andrade. Ciampa broke up the cover and made the cover. Fenix broke up Ciampa’s cover. Fenix leaped off the top onto a crowd gathered at ringside. Andrade then set up The Message, but LeRae stood on the ring apron. Ciampa then rolled up a distracted Andrade for near fall. Gargano mistakenly kicked Ciampa. Andrade then gave Gargano a spinning elbow. Fenix flipped over the top rope onto Gargano as Andrade landed The Message on Ciampa for the three count.

WINNERS: Fenix & Andrade in 15:00.

-Barrett announced Orton, Jelly Roll, McIntyre, and Logan would be on Smackdown next week.

-Cody walked backstage with a contract. [c]

-Cody made his entrance to cheers. He entered the ring with Adam Pearce and a table set up. He asked San Antonio what they wanted to talk about. Cody said last week he posted something on social media and as soon as he hit send, it was dissected, scrutinized, and over-analyzed and he did not intend that. He said he asked people not to flinch and he thanked them for riding with him. (Sounds controversial, when he puts it that way!). He said “do not flinch” might’ve been meant for him. He talked about how he has not flinched in recent years including “when politics and The Final Boss came for my soul and came for my spot!” Fans cheered.

Cody talked about facing John Cena at WrestleMania. A “Cena!” chant broke out. Cody said he understands. He said it’s an unenviable task to try to take the WWE Title away from “perhaps the most beloved wrestler in the history of our game.” He said it takes two for this dance to work, so he asked Pearce to introduced Cena.

Cena made his entrance. He sat down at the desk and told Cody that he will not be at Summerslam. He said this is the first Cody is hearing of this. He said he is filming a big movie for Netflix. He said they’ve talked and things have been transparent. He said he is emotionally exhausted and everyone agrees he shouldn’t exert himself at Summerslam. Cena said Cody will get his rematch later, perhaps in Paris or Perth. He said as far as Summerslam, there is no way he can sign the contract in good faith. He said he understand everyone being upset, but there’s nothing they can do. He said if he signs the contract, he has to be at Summerslam. He said he took it up to the final minute, but emotionally he’s just out of it. He said it’s a tough decision, “but this is what’s best for business right now.”

Cena said, “You guys don’t even know how hard it was to be here tonight.” He said he wanted to give everyone fireworks and a night to remember. He said physically and emotionally, he can’t give them what they want. Cody stood and pointed at the contract. Cena feigned earnest appreciation for the fans being patient and understanding his situation. He saluted San Antonio and left the ring. Cody chased down Cena as Barrett called Cena a coward and a rat. Cody punched away at Cena. Cena reverse-whipped Cody into the ringside steps.

Back in the ring, Cena swung the belt at Cody. Cody ducked and then hit Cena with it. Cody placed Cena on the table in the ring and then climbed to the top rope. He leaped off the top and splashed Cena through the table. He then took out his pen and put it in Cena’s hand and signed the contract for Cena. Cody then told Cena it’s not just a match for the title at Summerslam, it’s a street fight. The show ended with Cody holding up his title as his music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: I can’t wait to find Cody sleeping on a plane and have him sign paperwork donating all of his bank accounts and properties to charity. The whole thing was silly, of course, but probably effective enough. This was one of Cena’s better segments, actually.)

