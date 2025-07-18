WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/11): Viewership and key demo data, comparisons to past years, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s (7/11) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,399,000 viewers, compared to 1,116,000 the prior week and the 1.450,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,383,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 2,355,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2,214,000.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2,309,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,345,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.52 rating, compared to 0.37 and 0.57 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0..

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.70 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.62 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.62.

The announced matches and segments were…

The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black

Jelly Roll to appear

