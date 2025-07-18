VIP PODCAST 7/18 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani – AEW All In review: Adam Cole vacates TNT Title, Young Bucks vs. Strickland & Ospreay, triple main event (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Welcome
- 01:46 Discussion on Show Length and Fan Experience
- 04:01 Counter Programming and Wrestling Fatigue
- 08:33 Production Quality and Crowd Reactions
- 22:16 Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match Analysis
- 34:13 Adam Cole’s Emotional Announcement
- 41:02 Dustin’s Big Win
- 46:06 Bucks vs. Strickland & Ospreay
- 01:00:31 Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match
- 01:07:26 Post-Match Reactions and Future Predictions
- 01:14:39 Debating the Tag Team Championship
- 01:16:28 Frustrations with Women’s Booking
- 01:35:32 Mone vs Storm
- 01:44:51 Athena’s Potential and Booking Challenges
- 01:51:30 Omega vs. Okada
- 01:56:59 Future Storylines and Character Development
- 02:02:23 Main Event Breakdown
- 02:12:41 Post-Match Reflections and Final Thoughts
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.