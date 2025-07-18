VIP PODCAST 7/18 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani – AEW All In review: Adam Cole vacates TNT Title, Young Bucks vs. Strickland & Ospreay, triple main event (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Welcome

01:46 Discussion on Show Length and Fan Experience

04:01 Counter Programming and Wrestling Fatigue

08:33 Production Quality and Crowd Reactions

22:16 Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match Analysis

34:13 Adam Cole’s Emotional Announcement

41:02 Dustin’s Big Win

46:06 Bucks vs. Strickland & Ospreay

01:00:31 Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

01:07:26 Post-Match Reactions and Future Predictions

01:14:39 Debating the Tag Team Championship

01:16:28 Frustrations with Women’s Booking

01:35:32 Mone vs Storm

01:44:51 Athena’s Potential and Booking Challenges

01:51:30 Omega vs. Okada

01:56:59 Future Storylines and Character Development

02:02:23 Main Event Breakdown

02:12:41 Post-Match Reflections and Final Thoughts

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO