VIP PODCAST 7/18 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani – AEW All In review: Adam Cole vacates TNT Title, Young Bucks vs. Strickland & Ospreay, triple main event (144 min.)

July 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Welcome
  • 01:46 Discussion on Show Length and Fan Experience
  • 04:01 Counter Programming and Wrestling Fatigue
  • 08:33 Production Quality and Crowd Reactions
  • 22:16 Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match Analysis
  • 34:13 Adam Cole’s Emotional Announcement
  • 41:02 Dustin’s Big Win
  • 46:06 Bucks vs. Strickland & Ospreay
  • 01:00:31 Women’s Casino  Gauntlet Match
  • 01:07:26 Post-Match Reactions and Future Predictions
  • 01:14:39 Debating the Tag Team Championship
  • 01:16:28 Frustrations with Women’s Booking
  • 01:35:32 Mone vs Storm
  • 01:44:51 Athena’s Potential and Booking Challenges
  • 01:51:30 Omega vs. Okada
  • 01:56:59 Future Storylines and Character Development
  • 02:02:23 Main Event Breakdown
  • 02:12:41 Post-Match Reflections and Final Thoughts

