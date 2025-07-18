20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (7-21-2005): Rey Mysterio vs. Super Crazy, Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero, plus Road Warrior Animal, Booker T, Orlando Jordan, JBL, Candice Michelle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

JULY 21, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN BALTIMORE, MD.

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-They opened with a vignette on JBL’s feud with Batista. The video did a great job putting over the Clothesline from Hell as a vicious move. They should have done that way back when he first won the WWE Title last year to put over his physical credentials in addition to his big mouth. The vignette concluded that tonight JBL would give his victory speech ahead of time in anticipation of defeating Batista on Sunday.

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show. If you ever see Michael Cole in person, tell him how he looks so big and muscular, he could probably beat up half of WWE’s wrestler. Then tell him how much the wrestlers think he’s “one of the boys” now that he’s practically a competitive bodybuilder. Then, if you really want to make his day, as if he’ll let you touch his arms.

1 — REY MYSTERIO vs. SUPER CRAZY (w/Juventud Guererra, Psicosis)

The ref was Brian Hebner, so he survived the Hebner cuts through at least Tuesday’s tapings. Juvi and Psicosis interfered on Crazy’s behalf in the opening minutes. Eddie Guerrero came to ringside at 5:00.

[Commercial Break]

Guerrero joined Cole and Tazz on commentary after the break. He said he is doing what he’s doing to Rey because he loves him. Cole said he seems to be enjoying it. Guerrero laughed and said he’s loving it. “It’s my new addiction,” he said, with a sinister snarl. Tazz asked Guerrero how long he’s known Rey’s wife. He asked if that had anything to do with his secret. Guerrero said he is a man of his promises and won’t reveal the secret until he beats Rey. Tazz kept pressing Guerrero. Guerrero shot Tazz a dirty look and told him to just shut up. Tazz told Cole not to air his dirty laundry on TV. At 16:45, as Rey was making a comeback, Guerrero broke a rake across Rey’s back.

WINNER: Rey via DQ at 17:00.

STAR RATING: *1/4 – This should have been a lot better. It was just sort of there.

-A spot “paid for by JBL” aired that looked like a political ad, comparing JBL to George Washington as fellow Great Americans.

[Commercial Break]

-Backstage Teddy Long told Guerrero he may have gotten what he wanted out of Smackdown, but Smackdown hadn’t gotten what it wanted out of him. He said he had to wrestle later. Guerrero didn’t like that. Long told him to go get his gear. He said his opponent was a surprise and laughed.

-Josh Matthews interviewed Christian, who called Josh “Ryan Seacrest” (There’s no bigger compliment you can pay Josh.) A clip aired of Christian beating Booker T last week. He bragged about being the only wrestler to headline Raw and Smackdown in the same week. He said if Josh didn’t believe him, go home to his parent’s house, go his room in the basement, and check it out. He said Booker disrespected him and it got him beat down hard.

-Heidenreich told Animal in the form of a poem it was an opportunity of a lifetime to team with Animal and take Hawk’s place. Animal told Heidenreich he’s a lot more like Hawk than he ever thought. Heidenreich liked that and said, “What a rush.”

-Another ad ran comparing JBL to Neil Armstrong.

2 — HEIDENREICH & ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL vs. TWO JOBBERS

They won quickly with the Doomsday Device (clothesline by Heidenreich off the top rope, knocking the opponent off of Animal’s shoulders). They showed MNM backstage watching the match on a monitor. They looked cocky, not worried.

WINNERS: Heidenreich & Animal at 0:33.

STAR RATING: n/a

-The Raw Rebound aired.

[Commercial Break]

3 — CHRIS BENOIT vs. EDDIE GUERRERO

Before the match Benoit told Guerrero that at one time he considered him one of his best friends. He said he wants to know why he’s lashing out at people. He asked what’s going on with him. Guerrero tried to leave the ring, Benoit grabbed him and said, “Listen, I love you like a brother, man.” That jump-started the match. Guerrero dominated early thanks to the attack at the start. Benoit came back at 2:00 with a released German suplex as they cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

Benoit bled from the forehead. At 10:00 Benoit missed the top rope diving headbutt. Benoit hit three unreleased German suplexes for a near fall then hit a top rope headbutt for a near fall. When Benoit went for a sharpshooter, Guerrero reversed it into a small package for a near fall. Guerrero hit unreleased vertical suplexes, but Benoit switched into a Crossface attempt. Guerrero reached the bottom rope, bailed out, and got intentionally counted out. Rey Mysterio attacked Guerrero on the stage.

WINNER: Benoit via countout at 11:00.

STAR RATING: **1/2 — Good action.

[Commercial Break]

-Candice Michelle stepped out to the ring and announced that WWE would be giving the Great American Bash to the U.S. troops overseas for free. MNM interrupted. Melina said she heard she’s going to be the ref for her match against Torrie Wilson, “that hag,” at the Bash PPV. She told Candice that her 15 minutes of fame is over. She mocked her claim to fame being the “Go Daddy” commercial on the Super Bowl. “That was so last year,” she said. Then she vowed to strip Torrie down to her nasty bra and panties. She then attacked Candice and stripped her. Torrie made the save with a clothesline. She managed to do it in tall spike high heels which was one of the most impressive physical feats on WWE in a long time.

[Commercial Break]

4 — BOOKER T (w/Sharmell) vs. SIMON DEAN

Dean said he doesn’t appreciate how Sharmell goes to the buffet line “not once, not twice, but five times, five times, five times.” Sharmell gasped and Booker attacked Dean. Booker won quickly with the scissor kick. Booker vowed to give Christian an ass-kicking at GAB.

WINNER: Booker at 1:35.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

[Commercial Break]

-A Boogieman vignette aired.

-A video recap aired of the Eddie-Rey feud.

-Cole and Tazz plugged the Bash line-up including Booker vs. Christian, BWO vs. Mexicools, Animal & Heidenreich vs. MNM, Benoit vs. Orlando Jordan for the U.S. Title, Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio, Torrie vs. Melina with Candice as ref, and Batista vs. JBL for the World Title. Batista’s on Smackdown?

[Commercial Break]

-Orlando introduced JBL, who came out to much fanfare, wearing a red, white, and blue vest and Uncle Sam top hat. “We take over countries because we can and because we should because might has and always will be right,” he said. He said people like him and his country give to poor people and poor countries, “yet the world hates us because we’re the rich and mighty, and they’re not. That’s why you people hate me. Like most Americans, you people are cowards. You let other people fight your fights. You stay home and wave your little American flags while I fight for the helpless like you. Yet for some reason you people vilify me and you like a guy like Batista.” He said they cheer Batista because he is just like them – he had a chance to face him at WrestleMania, but he was a coward and didn’t.

JBL complained that Batista was on the cover of “his” Smackdown magazine. He revealed an oversized cardboard mag with himself on the cover. Eventually Batista came out and “crashed JBL’s party.” Batista’s pyro shot off as he walked toward the ring. Batista asked JBL if he has any idea how ridiculous he looks. That got a laugh from the crowd. “You want to be World Heavyweight Champion looking like that?” asked Batista. He mockingly asked if JBL calls himself a Wrestling God. “‘I’m gonna tell you what you are and I’m gonna tell you to your face. You’re a liar, you’re a loudmouth, you’re a bully, and you are a phony.” Batista said he would “expose his ass” this Sunday at the Great American Bash. He said last week he took a cheap shot at him “and now you’ve got the nerve to guarantee a victory wearing that!?” He guaranteed JBL that in about two seconds he was going to whip his ass. He then went after both Jordan and JBL. He gave Jordan a spinebuster, then JBL retreated.