WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: At nearly an hour-and-a-half, is this in-depth overview of Road to Cena vs. Cody at Summerslam worth your time?

John Cena’s retirement year has been one surprise after the other. He’s done many things that have shocked the wrestling world. He’s (sorta) aligned with The Rock, turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, and has retained his title ever since. However, Cody Rhodes has had his eye on the title for months now.

Cody was the one who lost the title to Cena in April; he’s been wanting it back ever since. At Night of Champions, he beat Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament to earn a title shot at SummerSlam. It was obvious who he was going to pick, and now their rematch is set. In anticipation of that clash, the WWE YouTube Channel uploaded another “Road to” video, this time chronicling the moves made to set this match in motion. These videos are a great way to hype up important PLE matches, and I’m glad they’re popular with the fans.

This was a nice video explaining why Cena and Cody are facing oﬀ once again at SummerSlam. Both men are very important to WWE as a whole, with this match generating a ton of hype. This video is almost an hour and a half long, which means they had to have put in a lot of clips and matches to make this upcoming match feel very important. They definitely delivered in that aspect, as they have clips as far back as the Royal Rumble when Cena was the last man eliminated. Both men had to climb upwards to get to where they are now, and this video shows that this rivalry has been brewing for nearly half a year.

I appreciate how much care and detail they put into this video, as their stories have interwoven with each other so tightly. It seemed like it was just a matter of time before a rematch happened. They have built up this conflict so well that the match definitely deserves to be the main event.

Overall, this was a cool video showcasing the journey both Cena and Rhodes had to go on to get to their inevitable rematch at SummerSlam. Cena not only had to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, but he had to retain it against C.M. Punk and Randy Orton. Cody had to go through the King of the Ring tournament in order to get another title opportunity, beating Andrade, Damian Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal four-way match, then Jey Uso, and finally Randy Orton.

Both men had to fight through some of WWE’s best wrestlers in order to get this rematch that many people are very excited for. There was no coasting or a simple call out for the match to happen.

This video effectively takes you on the long ride this year to get to this point, whether you’ve been keeping up every week or are just jumping back in to watch Summerslam.