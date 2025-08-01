AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/31): Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates of Agony in wild opener, Forbidden Door developments, Fletcher challenges Dustin for TNT Title in Street Fight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you navigate, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode.

HITS

CHICAGO STREET FIGHT

Kyle Fletcher didn’t just win the TNT Championship; he made a definitive statement. This Chicago Street Fight against Dustin Rhodes delivered on every front: violence, drama, legacy meeting future, and a well-earned finish. At 56, Dustin Rhodes continued to elevate his opponents through hard-fought matches. With thumbtacks, tables, and a determined performance, Dustin challenged Fletcher to earn his victory. This was less a passing of the torch and more a test by fire, and Fletcher emerged as champion.

BRODIDO

Brodido felt like more than a one-off. Their dynamic had personality. Bandido’s lucha flair bouncing off Brody’s menacing presence gave off real odd couple energy, but in the best way. You could see the crowd buying in. Bandido’s explosive athleticism played perfectly off Brody King’s brute force, while Gates of Agony matched that intensity with sheer power. No weak link, just four guys beating the brakes off each other.

ATHENA’S CASH IN

Tony Khan previously stated during the All-In media scrum that the time and place for Casino Gauntlet cash-ins would be announced. Progressing away from daily cash-ins benefits the storyline. Athena vs. Toni Storm at Forbidden Door presents a compelling, high-profile matchup for AEW.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

BLOOD & GUTS

It is important to provide women with a prominent platform. The women’s roster has consistently delivered in singles matches. Placing them in a cage match will allow the division to demonstrate its potential. There should be less emphasis on slow story development without a payoff. For AEW to truly highlight the women, Blood & Guts 2025 should serve as a defining event.

WOMEN’S ROSTER SHOWCASED

Last week, I questioned why Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander weren’t given more TV time. This week, that changed.

FTR TO THE FINALS

FTR made a notable impression when the tournament brackets were confirmed. There is anticipation around a potential FTR loss to Brodido in the tournament finals.

BRIEF VIDEO PACKAGES

Fans and media have requested that AEW include short recap videos for the previous episode. It’s an easy way to catch viewers up and give casual fans a reason to return. There’s a smart way to do it without constant, heavy commentary. Just a quick highlight reel, not a lecture.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 0



FINAL THOUGHTS

AEW addressed the pacing and formatting issues from last week. This Collision episode felt more focused, story-driven, and deliberately constructed, with matches that advanced narratives and reduced filler. The outcome was a show that demonstrated renewed intentionality.

Moving forward, AEW should continue to focus on advancing stories each week and maintaining the momentum created by this episode. The improved flow and focus on key talent gave the program a strong identity and direction, ensuring fans have a reason to stay invested.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 1988, at Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s County Stadium, WWF WrestleFest ’88 was held in front of 25,866 fans. Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant in a steel cage bout on the show.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Amin Ajani, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.