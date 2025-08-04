WWE RAW RESULTS (8/4): Keller’s report on Summerslam fallout, Rusev vs. Sheamus, plus Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 4, 2025

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 8,254 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 9,958. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a four minute video package on Summerslam.

-They showed the exterior of the arena and then the arrival of wrestlers including Charlotte & Alexa Bliss and Naomi.

-Seth Rollins made his entrance along with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed as fans sang Seth’s song. Heyman declared that he is the GOAT “and your humble oracle.” He said he stands there in the presence of the future of WWE, “the big dog who patrols our yard, Bron Breakker.” He said he’s humbled by the fact that he stands in the same ring as “the Tribal Thief,” Bronson Reed, who had Roman Reigns’s shoes hanging over his neck. He said in the past he’d be standing there in the presence of Reigns. Fans chanted “OTC!” He said Reigns hasn’t been champion for a year-and-a-half. He said he also would be standing next to the Best in the World C.M. Punk, but Punk wasn’t champion long enough for them to put his side plates on the title belt. He said Punk had one of the greatest title matches ever against Gunther, and after winning, he thought he’d be married to the title forever. He said Seth crashed the honeymoon “and she was good.”

Fans began singing Seth’s song again. “Brooklyn, shame on you!” Seth began. “Shame on every single one of you who turned your back on me after I won the main event of WrestleMania.” He complained about them chanting “C.M. Punk” and “OTC.” He also shamed every person in the locker room who made it their mission to stop him from successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

He said he had a B-plan that was top secret. He said he told two people – his wife Becky Lynch and his oracle, Paul Heyman. “Together, we achieved what we set out to achieve. We have absolute power!” He held up his title belt. He said there is nobody who can stop them. He said it is the past, present, and future. “This is the way forward,” he said. “This is the vision.”

L.A. Knight’s music played and he made his way to the ring. Knight said people are thinking that he had the MITB briefcase, so why would he have to fake an injury. “I’ll tell you why,” he said. “You weren’t faking the injury to get that, you were faking the injury to get out of this.” He said going into Saturday Night’s Main Event, he said he wanted to take his dignity and hurt him. He said he didn’t get the chance to hurt him the way he wanted to. He said he did make him eat a BFT and scored a three count. He said he pulled the wool so far over everyone’s eyes, he fooled himself. He said even his oracle didn’t see it coming. He said he tuned into Summerslam and he realized he had to get to Brooklyn to remind him he was the last one to beat him and he’ll be the next one. He said last time he wanted to hurt him real bad, but now he can hurt him worse by taking his World Title from him. He said there’s no better place here and no better time than now.

Seth told Knight he has some guts. He told him if he wants to fight him live on Raw, the answer is “no.” He left the ring as his crew laughed.

Raw G.M. Adam Pearce walked out and said normally he would not make a World Title match with zero promotion. He said normally, though, he wouldn’t have his World Champion lying about his medical condition to him, his medical team, and the fans. “To hell with normal,” he said. He booked a World Title match for tonight. He said since he stole a great moment from fans at Summerslam, he wanted to steal something from him. He banned everyone from ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: The premise of the fake injury still makes no sense since it didn’t give Seth any tangible advantage unless you believe a beaten and battered Punk would have been better able to absorb the beating and the Stomp from from Seth. This segment addressed it without actually touting an advantage that it was supposed to have given him. The whole thing was silly and a needless distraction. Having Knight be the first on TV to call out Seth worked fine since he pivoted to using it against Seth since he was the one who last beat him, even if Seth fed himself to him before the loss. It’s telling that neither Seth nor Heyman even tried to explain how faking the knee injury gave Seth any actual advantage. No, “element of surprise” doesn’t count for anything in that scenario. Had Seth entered the ring on crutches and confronted Punk after a match where Punk wasn’t so clearly battered and beaten and exhausted and then attacked Punk only after he felt turning his back on a man with crutches, then maybe. But since nothing even close to that happened, it didn’t have a payoff that actually looks like an advantage was gained. I’m just glad to get past this fake injury nonsense, and I hope WWE’s creative forces realize the misguided motivations for conjuring up the idea and deciding to go with it and stick with things that make sense rather than desperate illogical tactics to try to simply “surprise fans” or “fool people.”)

-Backstage Dominik Mysterio gloated about beating A.J. Styles with his crew. He then threw some insults at the LWO. Dragon lee challenged him to a match later. Dom said, “You’re on.” Styles then walked up to Dom and said what he did last night was clever. He said he’s coming after him. He warned him that move for move, he’s still one of the best and his time is running out. Dom quipped, “Time is running out because you’re getting old.”

(Keller’s Analysis: So the story is Dom intentionally had a loose boot that Styles happened to pull off of him so he could then utilize it? That’s a stretch to try to frame that as some predetermined strategy on Dom’s part. He’d have had to forecast so much for that to play out the way it did.)

-Rusev made his entrance. [c]

(1) RUSEV vs. SHEAMUS

The bell rang 32 minute into the hour. They cut to an early break after Sheamus landed White Noise from the second rope. [c]

They fought at ringside. Eventually both men were counted out as Sheamus battered Rusev with forearms to the chest.

WINNER: Double countout at 10:00.

-Afterward, as officials tried to pull Sheamus away from Rusev, Rusev picked up the ringside steps and bashed Sheamus with them. He then held up the shillelagh, but Sheamus got up and delivered a Brogue Kick. They were separated. They broke free and fought again before being separated again. Cole talked about Rusev’s crazed eyes.

-A clip aired from earlier of New Day dressed for a ridiculous funeral. Grayson Waller tried to talk them out of their funk. Xavier Woods said they’re still not in the state of mind to fight until they regain their tag team titles. Waller walked over to Pearce and said he wanted to talk to him. Pearce said he was in the middle of a conversation with Penta. Waller told him to stop worrying about “this little luchador.” Pearce said New Day can get a rematch when they earn it. He said Waller has earned a match, though, against Penta later.

(2) GRAYSON WALLER vs. PENTA

Early in the match, New Day made their entrance. Cole asked about Xavier’s giant hat. Waller took control at ringside as they cut to a break. [c]

New Day joined in on commentary. Penta caught Waller with a superkick as he went for his finisher. Penta finished Waller with his Mexican Destroyer, although the Waller bump was sideways and awkward.

New Day congratulated Waller on his win. As Kofi Kingston gloated, Penta knocked him out of the ring. He then stole Xavier’s big hat and strutted, then did a flip dive onto an awaiting New Day at ringside.

WINNER: Penta in 8:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-They showed Charlotte and Bliss backstage. Rusev and Sheamus brawled into the arena right in front of them.

-A clip aired of “WWE Unreal” with Charlotte Flair walking around an empty stadium without make-up and talking about her return from her injury. [c]

-A video recap aired of Brock Lesnar’s return last night.

-A graphic touted that the return of Brock Lesnar reached 75 million social media views. (They didn’t tout the ratio of negative to positive comments.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who said they’re still buzzing from the shocking return of Lesnar. He said he spoke with Paul Levesque and Nick Khan after Summerslam. He said they reached out several weeks ago and told him they felt “it was time for him to come home.” He plugged that Cena would address the situation on Smackdown on Friday.

-Charlotte and Bliss came to the ring with their newly won tag titles. Graves said friendship isn’t essential to tag team success and said many tag teams over the years have had success but weren’t close friends.