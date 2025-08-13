NXT HITS & MISSES (8/12): Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend, Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey, Jordynne Grace interview, Ava growing into the GM role, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax: Hit

I thought moments of the match were a bit clunky, but this gets a Hit for the undeniable strength of Legend. She’s come such a long way from her early push when she first started in XT. Even though I liked Lash better as a heel, she’s become so popular with her feats of strength, that a face turn was inevitable. Jax was the perfect opponent for Legend to showcase just how far she’s come in the business. She’s a treat to watch.

Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey: Minor Hit

Nothing wrong with the match, but nothing to go out of your way to see either. I feel bad for Dempsey: he has such an upside but lately has been the loser of more matches than winner. The No Quarter Catch Crew is a shell of what it was with Tavion Heights and Myles Bourne’s departures. Maybe this will lead to a re-boot for Dempsey. The guy is incredibly talented.

Jordynne Grace Interview: Hit

This sit down interview was great. I actually like these more than in-ring promos, as they have more of a one-on-one connection with the viewer. Good stuff.

Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan: Hit

So, Lola is a fan favorite again? She’s approaching Paul White territory (I kid). I still think Jordan needs a bit of a reboot, but she’s another one that would be tough to turn heel, as she has too many high spots that are too easy to cheer for. Good action throughout and more subtle teasing of a Fatal Influence split (well past time). I thought we’d see Henley take the pin, but I guess Jayne eating the pin shows her as being vulnerable for the slew of contenders waiting in the wing.

Alba Fyre vs. Kendal Grey: Minor Hit

Obviously Grey is a work in progress, so the right woman one. Although I was sad to see Isla Dawn released, as I liked her pairing with Fyre, it’s nice to see Fyre featured somewhat prominently as a member of the Secret Hervice. I have fond memories of her as champ in NXT UK (if I remember correctly, she was champ for almost two years). Oh, I also love the Canadian Dream Team of Chelsea Green and Ethan Page.

DarkState vs. Oba Femi & Moose & Trick Williams & Je’von Evans: Minor Hit

A typical “can they all get along for the greater good” tag match. DarkState needed the win, but when you watch them beat four top tier guys but recently lost on the TNA PPV to a B level assortment of talent at best, shows that they are not being positioned very well in the long run. They need to be presented more “Shield-like”: dominant and destructive. Instead, they seem to be on a yo-yo, up and down from week to week. Evans taking the L makes the most sense of anyone on his team and Trick not coming to the aid makes sense in his ever-changing character development towards a more heelish nature.

Ava: Honorable Mention

I think Ava has grown into the role of G.M. very well. She has mannerisms that are enjoyable and which seem real. I miss William Regal of course, but I have grown to enjoy Ava’s run as G.M. I’m always a fan of non-heel GMs. I think this might be the first time that I can remember where the three brands (Raw, Smackdown and NXT) have non-heel GMs.