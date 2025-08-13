20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (8-11-2005): Follow-up on Eddie Guerrero telling Rey that Dominik is his son, Batista vs. Christian main event, Randy Orton vs. Kamala, plus Booker T, Road Warrior Animal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

AUGUST 11, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN COLUMBUS, OHIO

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-They showed Rey Mysterio, his wife, and their son Dominic arrive at the arena together.

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show. They were joined by Johnny Depp to add to the hipness of the broadcast team.

1 — BOOKER T vs. MERCURY (w/Melina)

Booker got in some early offense, then Mercury took over. He settled into a sleeper briefly. When Booker made a full-fledged comeback, he went into the Spinanroonie and scissors kick. Melina distracted the ref. Sharmell yanked her off the apron. Mercury scored a near fall after a cheap shot. Booker came back and hit the scissors kick for the win.

WINNER: Mercury at 8:45.

STAR RATING: *

[Commercial Break]

-Christian interviewed Batista on his Peep Show. He said he was going to sit around and play pocket pool while he watched Batista defend the WWE Title against JBL at Summerslam, so he challenged him to a match later on Smackdown. Christian said it was a shame he was left off of Summerslam since he was the biggest draft pick ever to go to Smackdown. Christian called Batista a “shaved ape.” He said it’s time he took control of his own career. Batista yanked the mic out of his hand and said, “You, you, you need an attitude adjustment.” He sounded a little like Eugene for a minute there, but overall he was good here, calmly and authoritatively telling him he was going to get his ass kicked later. He asked the crowd if they wanted to see him kick his ass again. Of course, they cheered.

-Commercial Break]

-Clips aired from the Summerslam press conference focusing on Randy Orton, Batista, JBL, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan.

2 — ANIMAL & HEIDENREICH vs. SCOTTY SABRE & JASON STATIC

Animal looks to have lost some weight in his gut since his return to TV, and he never did have a washboard stomach during their peak years. The team still feels like a nostalgia trip that’s lasting too long. They won the usual way with the Doomsday Device.

WINNERS: Animal & Heidenreich at 2:15.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

[Commercial Break]

-They went into a recap of the Mysterio-Eddie Guerrero-Dominic storyline. Cole said this might be the last night Rey, his wife, and Dominic are together as a family.

-Backstage they showed Randy Orton interrupted Teddy Long on his cell phone (and he has great posture on his cell phone, with his elbow extended straight out). Orton demanded to know who he was wrestling in his big return to the ring tonight. Long said it was a legend and he was going to make it surprise since Orton is big on surprise appearances. Orton said he can’t do that. Long told him not to tell him what he can or can’t do because he runs Smackdown. He gave him a clue – that he’s a legendary opponent of Undertaker. I’d guess it’s Kamala. Just a guess.

[Commercial Break]

3 — KAMALA (w/Kim Chee) vs. RANDY ORTON

Orton reacted with a slight variation on his one facial expression when Kamala showed up. Kamala slapped his belly and made faces. Tazz thought he was a riot. What’s amazing is that Kamala has managed to not age at all over the last 25 years. Orton punched Kamala couple times and then took him down with a great dropkick. He beat up Kim Chee, then finished off Kamala with RKO. Before he could go for the pin, Undertaker’s music played and the big screens says, “RIP RKO.” Orton dropped his knee and had a slight variation of his one facial expression.

WINNER: No contest at 3:20.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

-Backstage a woman approached Eddie Guerrero and said she is a social worker with Dominic’s best interests in mind. Guerrero hammed it up, talking about how worried he is about Dominic’s welfare and being raised under fraudulent circumstances. Eddie was great hamming up the false sincerity.

[Commercial Break]

-Guerrero and the social worker walked to the ring. The crowd chanted “Eddie sucks.” He said finally Dominic can come home to papi where he will encounter “honesty and truth.” He called for Rey and Angie to bring Dominic to the ring. They walked out, looking very somber. Eddie gave a speech about being Dominic’s biological father and said, “Bring me my son.” This whole time Angie hugged her son who buried his head against her stomach.

Rey talked to Eddie about how far he’s come and how this is such a setback. Eddie asked Rey to hand him over. Rey said he can never steal the love he has with his son from him. Eddie said it’s over, so just hand him over. “If you take Dominic away from me, you will never get a chance to face me in the ring again, Eddie,” said Rey. Eddie looked concerned. Rey said Eddie will forever be known for having never defeated him. He asked Eddie if he’s a chicken and asked him to prove he can beat him. Rey proposed a match at Summerslam for the custody of Dominic.

Eddie said, “You’re on!” Eddie said he wanted to take Dominic home with him until Summerslam. The social worker was appalled that the battle between Eddie and Rey was all about them and not the welfare of the child. She said Dominic had to be taken into foster care until the situation could be resolved. Rey began crying and he told Dominic everything would be okay. Dominic walked up the stage with the woman and then turned and waved goodbye

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s one thing for a child actor to go through this with parents played by actors on a set. It’s another to have thousands of people watching live, reacting as if it’s real, and having the parts played by your real parents and uncle. I really hope this doesn’t affect him too negatively because an eight year old mind is not necessarily going to be able to write this off entirely as “fake” and “pretend,” especially when he’s standing inches away from his father crying as a woman walks him off the set.)

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

4 — SCOTTY 2 HOTTY & WILLIAM REGAL vs. MEXICOOLS (Super Crazy & Psicosis w/Juventud Guerrera)

At 3:20 Regal jumped off the ring apron to avoid a tag from Scotty. Scott then was pinned after a top rope legdrop.

WINNERS: Mexicools at 3:20.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-They showed Rey consoling Angie backstage about Dominic being taken away.

[Commercial Break]

-Steve Romero interviewed Jillian Hall backstage. She accused Romero of looking at her “blemish.” She challenged Booker T & Sharmell to face MNM next week. Cole then said the match is official. That was fast.

-Cole and Tazz talked about the release of Cena’s second music video. They played it. So much for brand exclusivity when there’s a music career to promote.

[Commercial Break]

5 — SIMON DEAN vs. CHRIS BENOIT

Simon told Benoit it looks like he could use the Simon System. He asked if he’s ever seen the inside of a gym. He said he can’t even properly chew his food with that missing tooth. Tazz made a comment that Cole looks “puffed up” and asked if he uses the Simon System. He said if he keeps using it, he’s going to get one of those blemishes on his face, then said he better be quiet or he’s going to get them in trouble. Benoit hit the unreleased German suplex series and then locked on the Crippler Crossface for the win.

WINNER: Benoit at 2:21.

STAR RATING: *

[Commercial Break]

6 — BATISTA vs. CHRISTIAN

Christian took control at 3:00 by yanking Batista’s arm over the top rope and then hitting a dropkick off the ropes for a two count. He applied a keylock. Batista escaped. Christian went to the top rope. Batista met him there and backdropped him to the mat. Batista followed up with a spinebuster. He set up a Batista Bomb, at which point JBL attacked Batista. He threw him over the announcers’ table and then bashed him across the back with a chair, then trash-talked him. Cole pointed out that JBL can use the chair at Summerslam without being DQ’d.

WINNER: Batista via DQ at 5:18.

STAR RATING: * — Okay for five minutes, but never really got far before the DQ finish.