Chris Jericho’s future in AEW up in air and a WWE return seems possible in 2026

Chris Jericho’s AEW contract runs through 2025, according to various reports, and he has dropped hints online that are being interpreted as being interested in a WWE return.

Jericho was one of the top stars in WWE for nearly two decades before being one of AEW’s signature big name signings. He became the first-ever AEW World Champion in 2019 and held the title for 182 days before losing it to Jon Moxley in February 2020.

He led various factions in AEW, but over time slowed down due to age plus over 30 years of wear and tear on his body. Fans began pushing back on his push, which Jericho leaned into with a smarmy twist on his character. He led the Learning Tree faction and then was sent to ROH to be a signature wrestler for AEW’s affiliate brand.

Early on in AEW, he was a close confidant of Tony Khan, although there have been indications in recent years that has been less the case.

WWE has a big budget with massive increases in major revenue streams, so affording Jericho isn’t a concern if they believe he would bring value. The question is, at age 55, does WWE see value in him? Does he offer extra value being that it would be perceived as signing a big name away from AEW, along the lines of Cody Rhodes and Ethan Page? Jericho has consistently made sure his public comments about WWE were friendly and professional.

If he stays in AEW, after time out of the AEW spotlight, he might seem fresh again, especially perhaps as a babyface again if matches against the right type of heel.

Rich Fann and I discussed Jericho's future in yesterday's Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast "Tuesday Flagship" episode.

Where do you want to see Jericho end up? Vote in our poll below. And then email us and let us know what you’d like to see Jericho do in 2026: pwtorch@gmail.com.

