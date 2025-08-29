WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (8/22): A look at how Smackdown is drawing in viewership and key demo in last 10 weeks compared to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s (8/22) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,258,000 viewers, compared to 1,430,000 the prior week and the 1,557,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,453,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 2,050,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2,204,000.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2,647,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,237,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.35 rating, compared to 0.35 and 0.48 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.41.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.56 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0. 78rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.62.

The announced matches and segments were…

Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. two members of The MFTs (Talla Tonga & JC Matteo & Tonga Loa)

R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

John Cena returns to Smackdown

