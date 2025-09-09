NXT TV RESULTS (9/9): Wells’s live report on DarkState vs. Hank & Tank, Fatal Influence vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Culling, Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The thumbnail for NXT on my Xfinity app, which used to have Trick Williams front and center, now features Oba Femi in the star spot with Williams still there, but in the background.

-A few of tonight’s players were shown, but Je’Von Evans stormed right after opening music played and he said “Oh hell naw,” and he called out Josh Briggs, who obliged. They brawled a little outside, then made it to the ring, where the bell sounded.

(1) JE’VON EVANS vs. JOSH BRIGGS

Evans laid out Briggs early and got a very close near-fall, revving up the crowd. Briggs took over on offense with big brutish offense, and the crowd savaged him as they’ve been doing. “Briggs you suck” chant. Rope run and a cross-body by Briggs, called a clothesline by Vic, got two. “Briggs go away” chant. Briggs slowed it down with a headlock on the mat. The crowd loudly clapped Evans into it, and he ran the ropes and hit a huracanrana. He hit another, then dumped Briggs by pulling down the top rope. He wanted a springboard move, but Briggs yanked his legs down to drop his head on the apron. Briggs tried to chokeslam Evans through the announce table, but Evans landed on his feet, set up Briggs with some quick offense, and hit the ring and returned outside with a tope suicida on and over the announce table, leading to the first split-screen commercial. [c]

Briggs had Evans grounded with a headlock. There was a raucous “Bouncy” chant. This crowd tonight is even hotter than usual. Evans peppered Briggs with rights and lefts as he ducked a few of Briggs’ shots. Briggs evaded a basement attack of some kind and caught a charging Evans and choked him over a rope, then covered for two. Both guys sold for a moment. Evans reared back and slapped Briggs, then hit him with some more quick kicks. Splash by Evans for two. Briggs caught Evans and tried a slam of some kind, but Evans turned it into a stunner. PK by Evans got two.

Evans put down Briggs again and laid him out in a corner. Evans hit a swanton bomb from one of the other corners, but he was looking to fall a bit short, so production wisely cut to a different angle and Vic said he clipped Briggs with a boot, which was possible. Briggs distracted both Evans and the ref by grabbing a chair, then took the silver chain around his neck to brain a flying Evans with it while the ref got rid of the chair. Briggs got the three.

WINNER: Josh Briggs at 12:45.

(Wells’s Analysis: Another very strong big-small match, which both of these guys have on a regular basis. Evans again is an underdog who’s been given an out for his loss, while Briggs continues to work like they’re keeping him warm for another title shot at some point)

-Ava tried to keep peace between Ricky Saints and Oba Femi ahead of their coming match, and Trick Williams showed up as well. He said he had “championship business” with Oba Femi, so Saints wouldn’t understand. [c]

-#DIY hit the ring. Tommaso Ciampa said it’s always fun to come back to NXT, but tonight’s extra special because ten years ago to the day, he teamed there with Johnny Gargano for the first time. Gargano said this place will always be their home. Ciampa said his last match in NXT was something he always hoped wouldn’t be his last match in NXT (I think he had to job to Tony D’Angelo? Yikes, if my memory is working). Trick Williams entered to his music and said the issue between them went down because #DIY is jealous, because their NXT crew can’t hang with his NXT crew. #DIY asked them to bring it, and Williams said he would, but he’s not alone.

Carmelo Hayes entered to his music and a big reaction. I guess their issue is over; good for them! Hayes entered and got in the faces of both members of #DIY. The crowd chanted “Melo” until Hayes put out a hand to quiet them. He then walked up to Williams and there was a “hug it out” chant. Hayes said since he left, Trick’s said a lot of things that are true, and a lot that aren’t. Just last week, he said this was his house. And here’s two men (#DIY) who built this house, and Hayes renovated it. He said Williams was squatting, and Hayes is collecting rent. The audience picked up on it immediately and chanted “You’re a squatter.” Gargano ate it up as Williams and Hayes jawed.

Williams said he’s been saying stuff about Hayes as recently as last week, and that’s not right, but he squats where he wants to squat. Ciampa stirred the pot by asking which one is the big brother. Hayes told him to shut his mouth because this is between them. Gargano said the crowd just wants to see a multi-generational tag match at NXT Homecoming: Trick-Melo Gang vs. #DIY. The crowd cheered but were perhaps tempered by the fact that the match isn’t going to be tonight. [c]

-Lainey Reid got a pre-recorded promo where she cut on tonight’s opponent Faby Apache and stated that she’d be going all the way to the Speed Championship. Faby Apache was introduced wearing a headdress, and she got an inset promo where she made some basic babyface promises in Spanish.

(2) FABY APACHE vs. LAINEY REID – Speed Tournament semifinal match

The winner faces Candice LeRae in a match to decide Sol Ruca’s next opponent. Natalya was at ringside ahead of her match with Apache at Worlds Collide. Action was lightning quick, of course, with a three minute time limit. With a minute remaining, Reid hit a slam for two. Ten seconds later, Apache returned the favor for two. Apache went up and was briefly distracted by Natalya, who stepped out onto the mat, and Reid hit her with a knee to the jaw to finish.

WINNER: Lainey Reid at 2:38.

(Wells’s Analysis: The constraints of this championship were perfect for Twitter, but on this show, it really stands out when a match is much too short for the offense being presented)

-Sol Ruca and Zaria ran into Hank & Tank backstage and they all got fired up – perhaps annoying to some – ahead of their matches tonight. After Hank & Tank took off, Ruca and Zaria did Hank & Tank’s chest bump. [c]

-A female-voiceover said Breaking News: The Glamour is not done with Jordynne Grace, and Jordynne Grace made a big mistake. Blake Monroe sat in a tub in washed red light and a candle in the foreground. She made foreboding statements, and showed a much darker side of herself. She said she could become the devil herself and she’d see Grace in hell. Oh my!

(3) HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) (w/Saquon Shugars & Cutler James) (c) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Vic said Hank & Tank were tag champions for 127 days, which is much more impressive than if he mentioned how many 2-on-2 matches they had in that time. Tank was laid out on the outside early and Hank ended up having to take on both champs, but Tank made a last-moment save after a double-team by the heels. Things broke down early as all four threw rights in the ring less than a minute and a half into the match. The heels got dumped and Hank & Tank fired up and ran criss-cross tope suicidas, both connecting, and the match went to a quick commercial without split-screen. [c]