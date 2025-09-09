News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/9 – WKH – The News: Wardlow injury details, AJ Lee impact on viewership details, Mr. Anderson’s return to TNA, Dudleys-Hardys segment in-person report (24 min.)

September 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Wardlow injury details
  • A.J. Lee’s impact on Smackdown viewership including a key detail on her return compared to the Hulk Hogan tribute show this summer
  • Details on Smackdown’s rebound in viewership compared to other peak viewership episodes this year
  • In-person notes on attending two TNA Impact tapings last week including Mr. Anderson’s return to TNA and the Dudleys-Hardys segment, plus overall thoughts on TNA’s “time capsule” wrestling vibe

