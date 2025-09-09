VIP PODCAST 9/9 – WKH – The News: Wardlow injury details, AJ Lee impact on viewership details, Mr. Anderson’s return to TNA, Dudleys-Hardys segment in-person report (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Wardlow injury details
- A.J. Lee’s impact on Smackdown viewership including a key detail on her return compared to the Hulk Hogan tribute show this summer
- Details on Smackdown’s rebound in viewership compared to other peak viewership episodes this year
- In-person notes on attending two TNA Impact tapings last week including Mr. Anderson’s return to TNA and the Dudleys-Hardys segment, plus overall thoughts on TNA’s “time capsule” wrestling vibe
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.