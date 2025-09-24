AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Where: Pittsburgh, Pa. at Petersen Events Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,669 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,261. The arena has a capacity of 12,508 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Hologram & ???) vs. The Don Callis Family (“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero) – Trios match

Tony Khan to make an important announcement

