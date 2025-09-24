NXT HITS & MISSES (9/23): I had no interest in this match going in but it delivered, plus a potential fatal flaw in the NXT-TNA battle right now

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I was happy to see the opening segment showing highlights from Homecoming. YouTube TV refused to record the episode, so this was a nice way for me to get partially caught up. So, after that personal gripe…on to this week’s show!

Myles Borne vs. Lexis King: Hit

First: I usually dislike this match format. More often than not, it comes across to me as hokey and contrived, but this one delivered. Second: This is one of the things I complain about in NXT; usually most mid-card “feuds” are resolved within a week or possibly two, but the Borne/King feud has been a constant and I love it. They work well together, and I wouldn’t mind if this feud continued a little longer.

Candace LeRae vs. Lainey Reid: Minor Hit

The match quality was all right, but I’m just not into these speed matches. The concept is unique, but the quickness of the matches reminds me of early WWE, where there was no time given to tell any type of story. I know I’m probably in the minority here, but I enjoyed the Heritage Cup matches far more than the Speed Championship (when it was done right and not treated as a comedy segment. Speaking of which: where is Noam Dar?)

Jordynne Grace vs. Arianna Grace: Minor Hit

No surprise with the outcome here and I give this a partial Hit for the continuation of the Jordynne / Blake Monroe feud. I hope they allow them to have a little less watered-down weaponized cage match, maybe even edge into the PG-13 bubble. I’m not saying they need staple guns and exploding barbed wire, but from what I’ve seen of Monroe in the past and Grace being the bad ass she is, this could be a show-stealer, IF they give the ladies a little more in the violence department.

DarkState vs. Chase U & Joe Hendry: Hit

Honesty time: I had zero interest in this match-up on paper, but all six delivered. The new Chase U hasn’t yet clicked with me, but I thought this was one of the best matches with Connors and Dixon that I’ve seen. Usually portrayed as ‘lovable losers’, they remained competitive to the end and DarkState needed to win this match, simply because their stock dropped before winning the tag titles taking so many losses. They continue to gel nicely together. Good stuff here.

Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams: Hit

The finish could be seen a mile away, but it worked with the NXT/TNA crossover. I felt that based on the earlier footage from last week’s show having TNA wrestlers complaining that their title should be defended against wrestlers in their company was well coordinated. The only real downside was that a lot of fans aren’t necessarily familiar with TNA talent. This could be rectified moving forward with interviews and footage of them to the NXT audience. And it was surreal to see Matt Cardona involved (nice pop for his brief cameo, by the way). A possible NXT vs. TNA storyline could be absolutely awesome, as long as they don’t take the blueprint from the WWE-WCW Invasion storyline (I shudder just typing that). If they go that route, here’s hoping that TNA can get some love, with their wrestlers scoring pins over NXT wrestlers and treating both organizations as equals. Oh, and more Matt Cardona, please!

Overall, an enjoyable show!