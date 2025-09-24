What worked with Copeland and Christian’s promo and what really needs to be trimmed because it’s cringe, plus Darby and Hangman-Fletcher – AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Darby Allin (on Collision 9/17)

I thought this was a very strong week for promos on Dynamite and Collision. Darby’s promo from Collision talking about his climb to the top of Mt. Everest makes this week’s list. I thought he really did an amazing job tying in the climb on Mt. Everest, and how he kept his word that he was going to do it, to keeping his word about protecting AEW from Moxley.

His line about “not being able to politic to the top of the world” was a really strong line, and I liked him talking about how important it is for him to keep his word, and using that to set it up later in the interview when he made Bryan Danielson promise to give Darby his word that he would not get involved in his match with Moxley at All Out.

I also liked the whisper in the ear from Danielson to Darby at the end, too. It set up a little suspense gong into the match with Moxley at All Out. Just a passionate promo from Darby and a promo that helped sell the match with Moxley at All Out even more.

“Hangman” Page and Kyle Fletcher contract signing (on Dynamite 9/17)

In a few years we are going to look back and say the feud with Hangman was really Kyle Fletcher’s coming out party as a top star in AEW, and not just a guy who has potential but still needs to put it together. Fletcher has really stepped up his game in this feud with Hangman, and this contact signing is a huge example.

We still need to fix the collar on that dress shirt (collar stays, Kyle), but wow was this good.

I really enjoyed Hangman mentioning how other wrestlers are tired of getting involved in every AEW World Title match because so am I. Hangman explaining to Fletcher how he needs to earn the title, and Fletcher explaining how he’d do anything for a title shot really emphasizes the importance of the word title, and that is the point of all this.

Every wrestler’s goal should be to be world champion. Hangman explaining the weight of carrying the title, and how he knows the feeling Kyle will have the morning after All Out after he loses was rally compelling: Waking up that morning after losing a title shot, and looking yourself in the mirror is a pivotal moment of who you are and where you are going to go next. I really liked Hangman bringing that up, and making fletcher ask himself “ who will you be.”

I thought AEW did a great job of book-ending the show with the contract signing, and the end of the show with Fletcher keeping his promise of making sure Hangman would be broken by the end of the night. More of that please, and it was also nice that no one went through the table at the contract signing. It’s too cliché now, and I’m happy they stayed away from that.

Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and FTR (on Dynamite 9/17)

When AEW is in a smaller venue, and the setup involves a smaller stage, I really wish Adam Copeland would stop doing his run to both sides of the stage during his entrance. Its awkward and shows how small the venue is. I also feel like the singalong to his entrance music is becoming a little forced. When its in front of an audience when only half the audience knows the words, it becomes borderline cringy.

Alright, enough of the complaints, Taylor. This is supposed to be top promos not your top complaints. Christian standing in the ring with his arms folded, and not looking at FTR was so funny, and he was my favorite part of this promo segment. When he also corrected Copeland that its “Cage and Copeland,” I laughed out loud on my couch. He absolutely popped Dax with that microphone too, and I thought it was a great end to the segment.

The real reason I have this promo in the top three this week is because I thought Copeland did a really great job going over the backstory of the rivalry with FTR, and he didn’t fall into that trap he falls into too many times when he gets more concerned with trying to get over some corn line he thought of rather than trying to sell the match. I thought he had great intensity, and this was one of the best promos he’s had since joining AEW. He really sold the hatred he has for FTR right now.

