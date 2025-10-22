AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Where: San Antonio, Tex. at Boeing Center at Tech Port

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,829 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,830. The arena has a capacity of 7,000 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido – AEW Unified Championship match

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashey & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) – AEW World Trios Championship match

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket to be revealed

12 Belts Mercedes Moné celebration

