A theory on where the Death Riders saga is headed after Moxley’s loss to Darby, how deep is AEW women’s tag division, what Stat needs to work on – AEW FEUD TRACKER

•Andrade’s absence since his return to AEW finally got some explanation. Multiple outlets reported that Andrade had unwittingly violated a 90 day non-compete and was thus potentially subject to a one-year non-compete. The one-year non-compete seems rather punitive and of questionable legality. It remains to be seen how long Andrade will be off TV as the situation is resolved.

AEW is back in my home state of Texas tonight for the fallout from WrestleDream. Fallout shows have been a little iffy lately with random matches thrown together. Not the case tonight. The announced matches all stem from something that happened at the PPV. I expect the San Antonio crowd to be lively and make this an even better show.

And It Ends With a Wrestling Move

Latest Developments

After weeks of teasing weapons from a flamethrower to a Molotov Cocktail, Darby Allin forced Jon Moxley to say “I Quit” by applying a simple Scorpion Deathlock.

Analysis

On this past week’s Dynamite, Darby and Mox met for a face-to-face in what appeared to be an abandoned prison. A thick mirrored glass separated the two. The words spoken between the two said more than the violence at the end. Darby explained that part of Mox’s philosophy made sense, but his methods were beyond the pale after what he did to Bryan Danielson. Mox said that sacrifices had to be made for the future of the craft. Darby accused Mox of chipping away at everything that makes AEW special. Mox said that Darby is chasing demons of the past not him. That’s when Pac attacked Darby, repeatedly smashing his head into the glass, leaving him a bloody mess. Darby crawling through the gauntlet of Death Riders to get to Mox later in the night established how relentless he was going to be.

When they bell rang on Sunday, I and everyone else watching were prepared for anything. What we got was still plenty violent, although not as violent as I anticipated. The first half of the match was spent with Mox attempting to torture Darby into quitting. He punched Darby in the mouth with a chain, sliced his ear with the bottom rope, shoved a skewer underneath his fingernail, and whipped him with a belt, but Darby refused to quit.

Darby fought back, hanging Mox over the rope with the AEW flag until Mox gouged his eyes. He attempted a Coffin Drop, but Marina pulled Mox to safety. Once back in the ring, Darby crawled over to his backpack and pulled out a bottle of lighter fluid which he doused Mox with. That brought out the rest of the Death Riders. Up until that point it was just Marina.

Darby sprayed Yuta and Garcia with pepper spray. Mox took Darby out with a cutter than yelled at Claudio to throw him a towel. He wiped off the lighter fluid and then pulled a taser out of Darby’s backpack. With help from Marina, he zapped Darby with the taser and hit a Death Rider on a chair. Still no quit. Claudio picked Darby up and, for the second time in six weeks, launched him from inside the ring out onto the announce table with a bone shattering bounce.

Pac dragged Darby’s limp body around the ring where Mox hit a Death Rider off the apron through two tables. Darby wouldn’t quit, but Mox begged the ref to call off the match because he cared about Darby. Meanwhile in the ring the Death Riders filled a small aquarium in center ring with water. Marina dragged Darby into the ring next to the aquarium. Mox splashed water in his face and then dunked his head into the tank. He pulled him out and begged him to quit. Darby didn’t, so Mox dunked his head again. Darby still refused, so Mox dunked him one more time.

That’s when the lights went out.

When they came back on Sting – with fully gray hair and goatee – was standing over Mox, trusty bat in hand. He briefly choked Mox with the bat before clearing out Claudio and Pac with bat shots. He destroyed the aquarium then tossed the bat to Darby. As he started to leave the ring, Marina got in his face. She swung at The Icon, but he ducked and tossed her over his shoulder and carried her out. Darby clocked Mox in the gut, across the back, and finally in the knee with the bat. He hit a Scorpion Death Drop and Coffin Drop in succession and then applied the Scorpion Deathlock in the pile of water and broken glass. Mox said “I quit” quickly.

The finishing sequence to this was so masterfully put together. First, Mox tried to torture Darby into quitting as he shoved his head underwater repeatedly. That brought out Sting who has entered the final phase of his career. There was surfer Sting, Crow Sting, Wolfpac Sting, and Joker Sting. Now we have Gran Torino Sting. Much like Clint Eastwood, Sting is the old gunslinger who has reached the end of his fighting days. Like Eastwood in that movie, though, he has just enough left to defend the good guy from the bullies. His passing Darby the bat could be the symbolic passing of the final vestige of Sting’s legendary career to the next generation. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Darby carrying that bat with him from now on.

The Scorpion Deathlock being the thing to make Mox quit caught me off guard initially. It seemed like a weak finish compared to the intensity of the feud. In hindsight, I think that’s the point. Mox talks a big game, but the minute he’s in trouble and he knows he’s alone, he gives up quickly. I don’t think that’s going to set well with the other Death Riders, specifically Pac. This is the second time in four months Mox has quit. Couple that with the fact that he displayed a soft spot for Darby and that seems like a recipe for his forceful ejection from the group, especially since Pac has already previously questioned Mox’s leadership.

Grade: B+

Just F—–g Kill Me

Latest Developments

Kris Statlander proved her win over Toni Storm in the four-way at All Out was no fluke by defeating Toni one-on-one.

Analysis

Stat vs. Storm was somehow both technical and physical. They started with a more methodical approach before eventually resorting to throwing bombs at one another. Storm was noticeably wrestling with a sense of urgency as she fought to recapture her title. She went for a Storm Zero, but Stat did a handstand to avoid contact. The second time around Storm hit the move but Stat became one of three people to have ever kicked out of it. (Mariah May and Mercedes Moné are the other two.) That’s when they took to trading submission finishers.

First Stat locked Toni in her painful looking leg vice armbar. Toni made it to the ropes. A short time later she trapped Stat in the TCM Chicken Wing, but the champ fought her way out. She hit a Staturday Night Fever on Toni and then put her back in the leg vice armbar. Toni struggled mightily, trying to get to the ropes as Stat shifted position and torque before defiantly refusing to submit and screaming “Just f—–g kill me!” Stat obliged and hit a second Staturday Night Fever for the win.

This was a good match hampered by a crowd still coming down from the high-octane fight between Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe. Between her urgency and the tacit admission that Stat had her beat in the submission when she yelled for her to put her out of her misery, Toni did her best to put Stat over strong. I do wish both Saturday Night Fevers had landed better.

The biggest issue facing this title reign is Stat’s ongoing identity crisis. She’s talented in the ring and certainly looks like a champion, but she continues to struggle with her promos and personality. She’s gone to back to using some of the alien jargon while not being referred to as an alien. When she opens her mouth, though, it feels like she’s trying too hard to be a “character.” If she could relax and just be more herself, she’d be in good shape.

As it stands, Stat’s next feud is with Mercedes Moné. Mercedes came out immediately following her victory and shooed her out of the ring. She then proceeded with open challenge to any champion for a title vs. title match. Mina answered the challenge and, after a match that probably went too long for an open challenge on a PPV, Mercedes won and thus captured the ROH Interim Women’s TV Title. This title puts her at 11 which breaks Ultimo Dragon’s record of 10. I really don’t like ROH belts on AEW TV, but here we are. After the match, Statlander came back to the ring and hit a modified Angle Slam on Mercedes. Later, Mercedes challenged her to a match at Full Gear.

This will be their third outing. The previous two matches were great so I expect much the same. I also anticipate Stat finally getting the win to further legitimize her title reign.

Grade: B

A Bitter Angry Samoan

Latest Developments

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Samoa Joe after three Buckshot Lariats. After gestures of seeming respect for Hangman, Joe blasted him with a clothesline and sicced the Opps on him.

Analysis

To the surprise of nobody, Hangman and Joe had a very physical match. The two men really laid into each other. Joe focused on Hangman’s previously-injured neck, but Hangman just kept fighting back. He finally hit a Dead Eye, an impressive move to execute on a guy of Joe’s size. He followed that up with a Buckshot Lariat. Joe didn’t go down. Hangman hit another, but Joe still remained standing. A third Buckshot finally put Joe down for the count.

After the match, the rest of the Opps came down seemingly to console Joe. Hangman extended his hand and Joe accepted. He shook Hangman’s hand, raised his arms, and then nailed him with a clothesline. Shibata and Hobbs then jumped in and started assaulting Hangman. Joe laid the title belt out and dropped Hangman on it with a muscle buster.

The match was really good. Joe’s older but he’s still every bit the fearsome competitor he’s always been. Hangman is no slouch, himself. That it took three Buckshots to put Joe down was a testament to the challenger’s legendary toughness and really made Hangman look strong.

As for the heel turn, I have serious mixed feelings about it. Joe is an excellent heel. Hangman is such the sympathetic, beloved babyface. (Incidentally if you haven’t watched his “The Good, The Bad, and the Hangman” documentary on YouTube, stop reading this, go watch it, and then come back.) The problem is that I don’t know if the fans will fully get on board with a bitter heel Joe at this stage of his career. I also don’t know how effective Shibata can be as a heel.

On the positive side, Hangman’s getting that feud I wanted for him so there’s that.

Grade: B

Callis Family Affairs

Latest Developments

Kyle Fletcher retained the TNT title while friendly fire caused Okada and Takeshita to fail to dethrone Brodido.

Analysis

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe had really good match. These two guys have great in-ring chemistry; there’s no question about that. The problem is that the match was five minutes too long. When an outcome is as predictable as Fletcher vs. Briscoe, going 25 minutes is a bit excessive. In the end, Fletcher used the top rope brainbuster to secure the victory. With Briscoe firmly behind him, Fletcher should move on to defending against younger up-and-coming wrestlers like “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.

The AEW Men’s World Tag Team title match was as good as expected. How could it not be when there are two Wrestler of the Year candidates and a living legend in the ring together? I appreciated the psychological soundness of Okada targeting Bandido’s injured shoulder. For a lot of the match, Okada and Takeshita actually worked effectively together, but the tension was simmering just below the surface.

Late in the match, when Okada went for a Rainmaker on Bandido. Bandido ducked and Okada hit Takeshita instead. Rather than be dismayed at accidentally taking out his partner, Okada just smiled. That smile quickly turned into a frown as Okada was left alone with the champs. Though it took some encouragement from Brody King, Bandido was able to hit the 21 Plex on Okada with one arm to get the win.

As a result of that pinfall, Bandido was granted a shot at Okada’s Unified Title tonight. That should be another feather in Bandido’s cap even though he’s almost certainly going to come up short. The bigger story is what happens between Okada and Takeshita. I don’t think Takeshita is going to just forgive and forget being taken out with a Rainmaker or Okada’s crap-eating grin afterwards.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the DCF’s other appearance on the show, which was after the Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks to win $500K (That brings the grand total of prize money awarded to $3.3 million.) As Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Lance Archer attacked Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, the Young Bucks just walked away. Kenny Omega’s music then hit.

As The Best Bout Machine made his way down the aisle, he stared down his former friends, attempting to convince them to help Jurassic Express, but they just kept walking. Omega ran to the ring and joined the fray. Eventually Omega and Jurassic Express stood tall.

It very looks like we’re getting an Elite reunion sooner rather than later. Kenny needs backup with Kota Ibushi out for a long time. The Bucks have basically hit rock bottom since losing their EVP power at All In. Eventually, they will see the light and stand beside Kenny against the DCF and “Carry On Wayward Son” will once again ring out.

Grade: B+

Random Questions

•Why are these people on my TV? Last week it was MxM TV. This week it was Jacked Jameson with the Frat House, and Big Boom A.J. The only positive in this crap stew of wasted TV time was the fact that Jacked Jameson never got a mic in his hand. MxM TV are neither funny nor entertaining. Taya Valkeryie is being wasted in that group, quite frankly. While I have some respect for Big Boom A.J. because he was actually a legit pro wrestler back in the day and not just some psudeo-celebrity glomming onto the business, I’ve grown tired of seeing him on my TV. Alas, he and Big Justice will be on the Tailgate Brawl for Full Gear in New Jersey where they no doubt receive a pop worthy of actual Garden State royalty like Bon Jovi.

•That took them long enough didn’t it? The tournament to crown inaugural AEW Women’s tag Team Champions was announced to be starting in a few weeks. The bracket will be revealed on Dynamite. The way I see it, there are currently five teams for sure in the field: Divine Vanity (Megan Bayne an&d Penelope Ford), The Sisters of Sin, TayJay, Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron. It’s possible that Athena & Billie Starkz from ROH get added. Speaking of ROH, a video package from Collision a few weeks ago mentioned that Syrui & Alex Windsor had been teaming up, t so they’re also a possibility. I could see a team from Stardom and a team from CMLL also making their way in. The eventual winner depends on how the tournament is set up.