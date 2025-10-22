VIP PODCAST 10/22 – The Nicky’s Club: Barbati & Plichta talk Seth Rollins relinquishing World Championship, what’s next for Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio’s evolving character, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati welcomes back special guest Sean Plichta for a loaded new episode of The Nicky’s Club! The duo breaks down Seth Rollins relinquishing the World Championship and all the fallout that’s shaking up WWE—including the upcoming CM Punk vs. Jey Uso showdown for the vacant title. They also dive into what’s next for Sami Zayn after losing the United States Championship, the evolving state of Dominik Mysterio’s character, and plenty more.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com