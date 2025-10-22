FREE PODCAST 10/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Jericho-MJF song and dance, new Omega presentation, Reigns-Uso, Retribution, HIAC hype, Pat McAfee resurfaces, Moxley-Kingston (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-22-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed the top happenings in pro wrestling over the last week including NXT, AEW Dynamite, Raw, Smackdown, Hell in a Cell, and Impact’s Bound for Glory. Some specific topics include Pat McAfee joining Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, the new presentation of Kenny Omega and how to interpret it, the odd framing of The Young Bucks, the latest chapter with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, trying to figure out the point of Retribution, the stellar Jon Moxley-Eddie Kingston hype, Eric Young vs. Rich Swann as the headline match at Bound for Glory, and of course the Chris Jericho-MJF steak dinner song and dance routine.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com