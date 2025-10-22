FREE PODCAST 10/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 12 including Icarus vs. Blackwood, Baszler vs. Luna, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 12, an awesome show with one of the hottest crowds of the year, featuring a main event war between Prestige Champion Judas Icarus and Kevin Blackwood, plus Shayna Baszler makes her return to the indies facing Dani Luna, Midnight Heat defends the tag titles against the Good Brothers, and more. For VIP Listeners, we talk about the continuations of Beyond’s technical tournament when Fancy Ryan Clancy goes one-on-one with Marcus Mathers for the IWTV Title in an epic match.

