FREE PODCAST 10/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Zilem & Lilly: WrestleDream fallout, Okada vs. Bandido in high-stakes main event, Mercedes Mone 12-Belts celebration, more (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Brian Zilem and Darrin Lilly fill in for Wade Keller, discussing Dynamite and the fallout from WrestleDream. The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs & Samoa Joe) defended their titles against The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & MVP & Shelton Benjamin) in an AEW World Trios Title match. Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata faced Top Gods (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford), Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale, and Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) in a four-way tag match. Kyle O’Reilly battled Jon Moxley in a hard-hitting encounter that ended in controversy. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy) teamed with Roderick Strong to take on the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta). Kazuchika Okada defended his championships against Bandido in a high-stakes main event. Plus, a Mercedes Mone title celebration and AEW Women’s Tag Team brackets were revealed.

