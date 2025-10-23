AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/15): Okada vs. Bandido for Unified Title, The Opps vs. Hurt Syndicate for Trios Titles, Mercedes 12-belts celebration, Women’s Tag Brackets revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 22, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEX. AT BOEING CENTER AT TECH PORT

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,830 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,830. The arena has a capacity of about 7,000 spectators for other events.

[HOUR ONE]

-Pyro blasted in the arena as the AEW Dynamite theme played and Excalibur welcomed everyone to the show, highlighting the fallout from WrestleDream and some matches for the evening, including main event of Bandido vs Okada and Mercedes’ belt celebration.

-They threw to a highlight package from WrestleDream that ran down the entire night, match by match in a quick succession.

-They went to a video from after WrestleDream, with “Hangman” Adam Page backstage with the trainer after his match. He frothed at the mouth and screamed at Samoa Joe. He went threatened to ruin Samoa Joe’s life.

(1) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Kitsuyori Shibata) vs. THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) – AEW Trios Championship match

Samoa Joe led Hobbs and Shibata to the ring as the announcers expressed surprise at Joe’s turn on Saturday. The Hurt Syndicate’s played, and the crowd chanted “we hurt people” as the group made their way to the ring. All six men stared each other down prior the ring of the bell.

The bell rang to start the match eight minutes into the hour with Shelton and Shibata. Shibata grabbed a headlock, but Shelton escaped and attempted an ankle lock. Shibata countered into his own ankle lock, and they traded holds until Shelton took control and tagged in Lashley.

Shibata tagged in Hobbs to take on Lashley. Samoa Joe tagged himself in to a chorus of boos. Lashley blindsided Joe and punched him into the corner. Joe reversed a whip into the corner and followed in with a running elbow strike. Joe charged again, but Bobby dodged then dropped him with a flatliner.

Shelton tagged in and charged Joe, but Joe dropped him to the apron. Shelton climbed to the top rope and leapt, but Joe nonchalantly stepped out of the way and tagged in Hobbs. Hobbs got Shelton up for a powerslam, but Shelton slipped off his back. Hobbs clotheslined Shelton over the top rope. Lashley clotheslined Hobbs over the top rope.

Everyone entered the ring. Shibata attacked Bobby but MVP took him out. Joe knocked MVP out of the way as Hobbs planted Shelton in the center of the ring with a running powerslam. Joe followed up with a running senton as they went to the first commercial. [c]

Back from break, Shibata beat Shelton down in the corner. Joe tagged in and continued to pummel Shelton in the corner. Joe took Shelton down with a snapmare and locked in a chinlock. Shelton struggled and powered to his feet, but Joe shoved him down and stomped on him.

Joe continued to strike until Shelton came back with a short burst of right hands. Joe came back with an open hand chop and whipped Shelton into the ropes. Joe dropped for a backdrop, and got Shelton halfway up, but Shelton countered it into a DDT that left both men down.

Shibata and Lashley tagged in simultaneously and Lashley dropped Shelton with running strikes and a suplex. Bobby lifted Shibata up and slammed him down with a dominator. Lashley made the cover, but Hobbs broke it up at two.

Hobbs and Lashley stood face to face and Hobbs dropped his straps. Lashley and Hobbs traded punches as the crowd chanted “meat.” Hobbs lifted Lashley yup for a scoop slam, but Lashley slipped behind him and attempted to apply the Hurt Lock. Hobbs backed Lashley into the corner to break the submission attempt. They charged each other and both went down on a double clothesline.

Shibata, the legal man, got a running start and hit Lashley with a penalty kick. Shibata made the cover, but Lashley kicked out at two. Lashley tagged in MVP and Joe tagged in. MVP took Joe down with a shot to the throat and then landed his signature Ballin’ elbow. MPV made the cover, but Shibata broke it up.

Hobbs hit Shelton with a spinebuster and then Lashley dropped Hobbs with a spinebuster. Joe nailed Lashley with a running boot and then attempted to lock MVP into a Coquina Clutch. MVP escaped with a jawbreaker and set up for the Playmaker. However, Ricochet ran down to the ring and distracted MVP, allowing Joe to escape and lock in the Coquina Clutch. MVP struggled briefly before tapping out.

WINNERS: The Opps in 13:00 to retain AEW Trios titles

-After the match, Joe addressed the crowd with a mocking “why Joe, why?” He explained that he exists to hunt down any champion on Earth. The crowd chanted “Cowboy shit.” Joe said that this isn’t just some cowboy shit, he’s gonna “slap your ass and make you my bitch.” Joe signed off by saying they stand in opposition to everyone and are never lacking.

(White’s Take: Honestly, they could’ve just put the Trios titles on The Hurt Syndicate, being as they mean basically nothing. Why Ricochet is still getting involved with The Hurt Syndicate is anybody’s guess, but given the roster size, both groups should be moving onto something else. Joe’s promo after the match was decent, but not as good as we all know Joe can be, and not world-title level, what with the insults to local sports teams.)

-They went to Mercedes’ arrival in a white convertible, flanked by half-naked men in black suits holding her titles.

-Kris Statlander was backstage with Renee who congratulated her on retaining her title at WrestleDream. Statlander said she was glad to have done it with Toni. Statlander addressed Mercedes, noting she doesn’t need a celebration for her win, and then highlighted the fact that she’s beaten Toni Storm (twice) and holds the world title, two things Mercedes has never done. Statlander said that she’s not the same person that Mercedes beat earlier this year. Statlander accepted Mercedes’ challenge for Full Gear. [c]

-They returned from commercial as Darby Allin’s music played. The crowd chanted his name as he walked down to the ring, the AEW Everest flag in hand. Darby grabbed a microphone and addressed how some people think he can’t be the face of the company because he’s likely to get himself killed. He countered that that is a reason he should be yelling that he would die for the company. He said he knows the Death Riders won’t go away easy, saying as long as they’re breathing, he’s not far behind.

(White’s Take: If I climbed Mount Everest, I’d probably bring it up all the time too. That said, not much going on with this promo; unnecessarily yelling and saying you’ll die for a company isn’t ideal. Also, he doesn’t seem to be moving forward with anything, so I fear he’ll continue to be at war with the Death Riders for the foreseeable future.)

-They showed a video highlighting Jurassic Express beating The Young Bucks at WrestleDream. Jack Perry said they’re back to reclaim things they lost. Their name, reputation, and the feeling of doing what they love. And then, eventually, the tag titles.

(2) MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD vs. JULIA HART & SKYE BLUE vs. HARLEY CAMERON & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. QUEEN AMINATA & JAMIE HAYTER

Megan Bayne’s music played to bring her out with Penelope Ford. The lights went out before Julia Hart’s music played to bring out two thirds of the Triangle of Madness, Skye Blue and Julia Hart. Harley Cameron walked out onto the ramp to her music before Willow’s music hit to bring her out. Queen Aminata entered to her music followed closely by Jamie Hayter, who got her own music and pyro.

The match started with Willow and Blue 39 minutes into the hour. Blue dodged Willow and hit a high kick before running into a boot from Willow. Willow tossed her across the ring by the hair and tagged in Harley. They dropped Blue with a sideslam and Willow slammed Harley onto Blue. Harley made the cover, but Blule kicked out at one.

Harley hit a knee strike but missed an enziguri, allowing Blue to connect with a thrust kick. Ford tagged herself in and Harley hit her with a few knees. Harley tried a Russian legsweep, but Ford blocked it and shoved Harley into the corner. Ford hit a handspring into a forearm on Harley in the corner.

Bayne tagged in and hit Harley with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Ford and Bayne attempted a double suplex on Harley, but Willow ran in to save her. Hayter tagged in and stood opposite Bayne. Hayter knocked Penelope off of the apron and then hit Bayne with a flurry of strikes. Hayter hot a running start and hit Bayne with a big boot.

Hayter attempted to suplex Bayne, but Bayne powered out of it. Hayer forced Bayne into the corner and tagged in Aminata. They tried to double team Bayne, but Bayne executed a double suplex on both women. They rolled to the outside. Bayne got a running start as Ford climbed to the top rope. Bayne landed a suicide dive as Ford came off the top rope to the outside with a moonsault onto the pile, sending them to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Hart walked the rope and came down onto Aminata old school style. Blue tagged in and hit a running knee on Aminata. Blue and Hart attempted a double team maneuver, but Aminata fought them off and tagged in Willow.

Willow entered and dropped Hart and Blue. Willow stacked them both up in the corner and hit them with a big hip attack in the corner. Willow rocked Hart with a kick and then planted Blue with a spinebuster. Willow went for the pin, but Blue kicked out at two.

Harley hit Blue with an enziguri and Willow set up for the gutwrench powerbomb, but Bayne entered and hit Willow with a clothesline. Bayne dragged Blue to her corner and tagged in Ford. Bayne lifted Ford up and threw her at Willow into a cutter in mid air. Ford hit Hart and Blue with a double stunner into a double German suplex on both women from Bayne.

Bayne got Willow onto her shoulders for the doomsday device, but Willow escaped and caught Bayne with a pounce that knocked her out of the ring. Hayter got a blind tag and she and Aminata dropped Willow with a double back elbow. They hit Ford with a double high boot. They followed up with a big headbutt from Aminata into the Hayterade from Hayter. Hayter made the cover and picked up the victory.

WINNERS: Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata in 10:00

-Hayter took the microphone after the match to choose Skye Blue and Julia Hart as their opponents in the first round of the women’s tag team tournament.

(White’s Take: Surprised to see Hayter and Aminata get the win, as they’re basically the least established tag team involved. Still, they are a hard-hitting duo, and while I’m mostly against adding title, these women’s tag titles is a worthy vehicle to get more women on the shows.)

-Thet camera was backstage as The Young Bucks pounded on Tony Khan’s office door, asking for another money match. Renee interrupted them to ask what’s next for them. They said they don’t know what’s next, but they’ll wrestle anyone. Renee left as Tony Khan appeared on camera. Khan gave them a match for $400,000 with JetSpeed & Jurrassic express. Khan went on to reveal that the Bucks’ tag team partners would be FTR. They were not excited but decided they need the money. Stokely handed Nick a five-dollar bill as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Renee standing in the center of the ring, next to a table with a cake decorated with “Ultimo Mone 12.” Renee ran down Merecedes’ recent accomplishments that led to her currently holding 12 belts. A line of male models holding her various belts walked onto the stage. The Mercedes Mone puppet appeared from under the table in to lead the crowd and Renee in Mercede’s signature dance.

Mercedes finally entered, apparently angry, and sent all the men with the belts to the back. She then told Renee to get out as well. Mercedes addressed Harley, asking her what she thinks she’s doing. She accused the crowd of mocking her, after all she’s done for women’s wrestling. The puppet mocked this line. Mercedes said the night is about her, and that her run will go down as one of the greatest in history. She said she’s tired of the disrespect and then rammed the puppet’s face into the cake.

Harley popped out from under the table, seemingly upset. Merecedes was going to ram Harley’s face into the cake, but someone else emerges from under the table. Statlander revealed herself and slammed Mercedes’ face into the cake. She followed up by slamming her through the table. Statlander and Harley celebrated and Merecedes’ lay in a smashed table and cake.

(White’s Take: This is a segment straight from the 2017 WWE playbook. The puppet. The dancing. Mercedes with a live mic. A cake. A face attacking a heel by surprise. All bad. Even Renee looks bad just by being in the ring for this, to say nothing of her dancing.)

-They went to a video of Jon Moxley, telling Darby that his strength, and “absolute unwavering commitment to self-destruction,” was the deciding factor. But one day it will also be his downfall. Moxley said the sun will rise again and they will get back to work. Moxley said that he believed in his heart that Darby’s body would fold. He said that he still knows exactly who he is when he looks in the mirror.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) KYLE O’REILLY vs. JON MOXLEY (w/Marina Shafir)

-They went to what appeared to be a sitcom parody of The Conglomeration, which apparently serves as their entrance video now. Orange Cassidy, Willow, Briscoe, Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly all came out to the stage. Kyle dragged Roderick Strong to the stage before making his way to the ring by himself. The Death Riders’ music played and Moxley walked through the backstage area with Shafir before coming to the ring through the crowd.

The bell rang to start the match seven minutes into the second hour. Kyle grabbed a wristlock, which Moxley reversed into a headlock. Moxley took Kyle down with an armdrag and then gave him the middle finger.

Kyle caught Moxley into a kneebar, but Moxley rolled immediately into the ropes. Kyle got Moxley in an armlock and rolled him to the mat, but Moxley escaped and attempted to lock in an armbar, but Kyle escaped. Kyle rolled Moxley into a pin, but Moxley kicked out quickly, as the crowd chanted “he’s a quitter.”

Kyle brought Moxley down with a flying armbar out of nowhere. Moxley fought to his feet and stomped his way out of the hold. Moxley hit a chop and a few strikes, but Kyle came back with round kicks. Moxley caught Kyle’s boot and then bit his forehead. Moxley shoved Kyle violently and he rolled all the way out of the ring as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Kyle caught Moxley with a knee that sent Moxley to ringside. Moxley used a chair to get to his feet on the outside, but Kyle caught him with a running dropkick from the apron that knocked Moxley down onto the floor and chair.

Back int eh ring, Kyle landed some kicks and then a jumping knee. Kyle took Moxley down with a back leg sweep. Kyle hit an armbreaker across his shoulders before wrapping Moxley into a hammerlock. Moxley tried to escape, but Kyle transitioned into a triangle choke. Moxley struggled to the ropes, and broke the hold by catapulting Kyle into the bottom trope.

The fought onto the apron, trading kicks and forearms. Kyle took Moxley down with an arm twist onto the apron. Kyle climbed to the top rope as Moxley rolled into the ring. Kyle connected with a flying knee drop onto Moxley’s back. Kyle dropped Moxley with a running knee to the back of the head. Kyle made the cover, but Moxley kicked out at two.

Moxley attempted an armbar, but Kyle transitioned into an ankle lock. Moxley fought out, but Kyle caught Moxley into an armbar. Moxley rolled out of the hold and Kyle charged him, right into a big lariat. Moxley set Kyle up and drilled him with a stalling piledriver. Moxley made the cover, but Kyle kicked out at two.

Moxley went right into the bulldog choke. Kyle struggled and managed to get his toe on the rope to break the hold. Moxley went for the stomp, but Kyle dodged it and landed an axe kick and a rolling elbow. Kyle ran into boot. Moxley went for the paradigm shift, but Kyle rolled through and locked Moxley into an ankle lock.

Moxley struggled but couldn’t escape. Moxley managed to get to his feet, and in desperation, hit the referee with a forearm. The ref went down, and Kyle released the hold. The rest of the referee team ran to the ring and called for the bell.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 12:00 by disqualification

(White’s Take: Another week, another match where Kyle O’Reilly needlessly goes toe-to-toe with someone who should destroy him in minutes. This one, at least, appears to be more about Jon Moxley being shook by his loss to Darby than anything to do with O’Reilly. The actual match was good, better than necessary, but the ending was bad. Sure, it advances the Moxley story, but a trash ending in service of a storyline isn’t AEW’s style.)

-After the match, The Conglomeration and The Death Riders ran to the ring as Moxley escaped through the crowd with Marina. [c]

(4) THE CONGLOMERATION (Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia)

They returned from commercial with The Conglomeration and Death Riders in the ring and ready for their scheduled match. The bell rang to start the match with Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta in the ring 23 minutes into the second hour.

Cassidy and Yuta exchanged wristlocks until Yuta took Cassidy down. Cassidy countered it into a roll up for a one count. Yuta went for a hip toss, which Cassidy countered into a crucifix pin. Yuta countered it into a crucifix of his own. They went back and forth with one-counts until Cassidy escaped and went for the Orange Punch. Yuta ducked out of the way and tagged in Garcia.

Garcia wrestled Cassidy to the mat and celebrated as Briscoe tagged in. They shoved each other before locking up and then exchanging strikes. Briscoe got the better of the forearms but ran into a boot from Garcia. Briscoe came back with a running forearm followed by a low single leg dropkick.

Strong tagged in and Garcia caught him with a c hop and immediately tagged in Claudio. Claudio rocked Strong with a running European uppercut. He set up for another one but ran into a flying boot from Strong. Strong followed up with strikes on Claudio in the corner.

Strong lifted Claudio onto his shoulders, but Claudio slid off and shoved him into the corner. Strong knocked Yuta off of the apron and dropped Garcia with a backbreaker, but Claudio caught him with an uppercut. Strong rolled to the floor and dropped Yuta back frist across the barricade.

Claudio slid out as Strong slid in. Strong his Claudio with a wrecking ball dropkick through the ropes and then dropped him onto the barricade as well. Strong tried to get into the ring, but Yuta swept out his feet as he got onto the apron. Claudio pressed Strong above his head and dropped him onto the barricade as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Strong fought his way out of a headlock and hit Garcia with a backbreaker. Strong tried to het the tag, but Claudio slid in and hit him with a gutwrench suplex. Strong came back with a back suplex and made the tag to Cassidy

Yuta tagged in at the same time and Cassidy backdropped him out of the ring. Cassidy feigned a suicide dive and put his hands in his pockets. He caught Garcia and Yuta with a double dropkick with his hands in the pockets.

Cassidy tried a swinging DDT on Claudio, but he powered him up instead, but Cassidy countered it into a Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy hit a suicide dive on Garcia as Briscoe got a blind tag.

Briscoe hit Claudio and Yuta with some redneck kung fu, dropping Claudio with an enziguri. Briscoe hit a dropkick through the ropes on Garcia and then dumped Yuta to ringside as well. Briscoe climbed onto the top rope and wiped out all three Death Riders with a twisting press to the outside.

Back in the ring, Briscoe drilled Yuta with a fisherman buster. Briscoe made the cover, but Yuta kicked out at two. Briscoe set up for a Jay Driller, but Garcia broke it up. He hit an overhand chop on Briscoe and locked in a standing guillotine. Strong broke it up with a kick to Garcia’s face.

Cassidy came in with a diving DDT on Caludio, but Claudio caught him in midair and popped him up for a Very European Uppercut. Briscoe hit a n uppercut on Yuta, but Yuta came back with a German suplex. Garcia hit a running lariat in the corner followed by an uppercut from Claudio. Yuta nailed Briscoe with the running knee. Yuta made the cover, but Strong broke it up at the last second.

Strong and Claudio brawled to ringside. Yuta hit Briscoe with the hammer and anvil elbows, but Briscoe came back with a giant lariat on Yuta. Briscoe followed up with the Jay Driller and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 13:00

-After the match, Pac attacked Briscoe until Ishii entered the fray. They went back and forth as Marina and Moxley returned to the ring. Moxley distracted Ishii and allowed Marina to drop Ishii with a low blow. Kyle O’Reilly ran to the ring but fell victim to the numbers game. The Death Riders cleared the announce table as Claudio pressed Orange Cassidy in the ring. He went to throw Cassidy, but Darby came out of nowhere and took Claudio down from behind with the baseball bat. Orange Cassidy hit Claudio with an Orange Punch and the Death Riders retreated.

(White’s Take: So, Darby is going to continue to feud with the Death Riders, even though he made Moxley quit, and the Death Riders can’t even beat The Conglomeration? Seriously, there’s a roster full of people to move on to, for everyone. Otherwise, typically good, chaotic, athletic multiman match.)

-Alicia was backstage to get a word with Mercedes. Mercedes was upset and screaming, for makeup. Athena appeared to tell her to calm down. Athena said they could make history as tag team champions. Mercedes seemed cool with that, and Athena dragged her off for “minion training.”

-Kyle Fletcher’s music played to bring him out in a pink suit, accompanied by Don Callis. They entered the ring, and Fletcher grabbed a mic as the crowd chanted at Callis. Fletcher told San Antonio to say his full name, but they just booed. Fletcher said he is done with Briscoe, and he has proven, definitively, that he has Briscoe’s number. Fletcher said he’d be TNT champion for a very, very, very… but we’ll never know what he was going to say because Mark Briscoe’s music played.

Briscoe walked out onto the stage and told Fletcher he didn’t have to talk so much all the time. Briscoe said he wants one more shot. He said he’s not making excuses, but he’s been icing his balls all week long. Callis whispered something in Fletcher’s ear before taking the microphone and telling Briscoe that he’s a great wrestler, but he’s sounding desperate. Callis told Briscoe that his family of ten kids isn’t a family, it’s a financial burden. Callis eventually told him “no” to the match. [c]

(White’s Take: Okay, so nobody is moving on from anybody? Briscoe is angling for another shot at Fletcher and the TNT title. Sure, they said “no,” but if you’ve ever seen a wrestling show before, you know that match is in the near future.)

-They returned from break to reveal the brackets for the women’s tag title, which features Aminata & Hayter vs. Sisters of Sin, Willow & Harley vs. Mercedes & Athena, Windsor & Riho vs. Toni & Mine, and Bayne & Ford vs. TayJay.

-Renee was backstage with Mine Shirakawa to ask about the women’s tag team tournament. Mina said she hasn’t heard from Toni, but she’s sad. She proclaimed their team the Timeless Lovebombs. Thekla arrived to tell Mina she hasn’t lost everything yet. Mina said they fought in Japan, and she’ll fight her here, on Collision. Thekla told Mina that Toni will cry when she sees what she does to Mina. Mina gave her an offensive arm gesture as Renee nodded in the background.

(White’s Take: Timeless Lovebombs? On the plus side, the bracket graphic they showed later simply said “Toni & Mina,” which is less ridiculous. Also, Thekla and Mina should be a good match for Collision, I hope whoever covers that show appreciates it.)

(5) BANDIDO vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Unified Championship match

Bandido’s music played to bring him to the stage. Brody King joined him on the stage and returned to the back when Bandido continued to the ring with his tag team title. Don Callis joined the commentary tag and Okada made his entrance. The bell rang and the match started 54 minutes into the hour, as Excalibur noted that the show may well go long.

Okada and Bandido went back and forth until Bandido went for a press slam, but Okada slipped out and went for the Rainmaker, but Bandido dodged it and apparently scared Okada with his finger gun. Okada tried to slap it away before taking Bandido down with a boot to the gut.

Bandido came back with a headscissor. Okada rolled to ringside and Bandido chased him around the ring until Okada hit him with a boot to the midsection. Okada went after Bandido’s injured shoulder. Okada broke the count and continued with elbows to Bandido’s shoulder right in front of Bandido’s family.

Okada laughed at Bandido’s family, allowing Bandido to spring off of the apron and take Okada down with an armdrag on the outside. Bandido rolled Okada into the ring as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from the final break, Okada climbed to the top rope and came down with a falling elbow drop onto Bandido. Okada did his mocking middle finger pose in the center of the center. Okada set up for the Rain Maker, but Bandido escaped and connected with a flying tornillo from the top rope.

Bandido booted Okada to the outside and then connected with a suicide dive. Bandido slid back into the ring and then hit Okada with a flipping dive over the top rope. Back in the ring, Bandido hit a few kicks before Okada charged with a clothesline, which Bandido dodged into a headstand.

Bandido caught Okada with a jumping kick and then hopped to the top rope. Bandido channeled Eddie Guerrerro and then landed the frog splash. Bandido hooked the leg, but Okada kicked out at two. Okada rolled to the apron, and as Bandido tried to grab him, Okada yanked him shoulder-first into the ropes.

Okada elbowed and kicked at Bandido’s injured shoulder in the middle of the ring. Okada scooped Bandido up into tombstone position, then dropped Bandido into a shoulder breaker. Bandido rolled to ringside to recover as Okada stood in the middle of the ring. The ringside physician went to check on Bandido, and Okada immediately slid out and threw Bandido into the ring.

Okada went back at Bandido’s shoulder with an elbow and then set Bandido up for another tombstone. Bandido flipped out of it and threw Okada into the ropes. Bandido got Okada up onto his shoulder with one arm, but Okada escaped. However, Bandido hit a spinning backfist and lifted Okada back onto his shoulders and spun him off into a knee lift.

Okada collapsed into the ropes in perfect position as Bandido followed him up and connected with the 21-plex. Bandido was slow to make the cover because of his injured shoulder and Okada kicked out at two.

Bandido set Okada onto the top rope and went up for a superplex, but Okada elbow his way out of it. Okada flipped over for a sunset flip powerbomb, but Bandido countered it into a hurricanrana. Okada fell into position for the 21-plex again, but when Bandido charged in for it, Okada caught him with a dropkick out of nowhere.

Okada set up for the Rain Maker, but Bandido countered with an inside cradle for a two count. Bandido chopped Okada into the corner, got a running start and leapt directly into double boots from Okada. Okada went for the Rain Maker again, but Bandido ducked it and landed a lariat of his own.

Bandido got Okada onto his shoulders again, and again connected X-Knee. Okada stumbled into the ropes for a third time. Bandido went for another 21-plex, but Okada stepped back and Bandido went right over him. Okada, from behind, grabbed his wrist and spun Bandido out into the Rain Maker. Okada made the quick cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 15:00

(White’s Take: A very good main event. Not surprising. Even though Okada seems to be on cruise control in there, Bandido can’t help but have a good match. Okada still looks basically unbeatable, even with one of the weakest finishers in the sport. The eventual clash between Takeshita and Okada could be great.)

-Callis entered the ring to celebrate with Okada. The Don Callis came to the ring to celebrate with them, one member was conspicuously absent (two if you count Andrade). Takeshita’s music played and he stepped out onto the stage holding the IWPG title. Fletcher and Callis met Takeshita on the stage, presumably keeping him from attacking Okada as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This week’s Dynamite featured its signature collection of good matches but stumbled in storyline progression. You’d hope the fallout from the PPV would set some of our characters in new directions, with new obstacles, new adventures, and new interactions. However, apparently, WrestleDream didn’t solve anything. Almost every feud that should’ve been settled is just shambling on, no matter how definitive the result seemed to be. Only the women seem to be moving forward. The journey to women’s tag titles is a bright spot, but the secondary champion (holding 12 belts) taking on the world champion was the worst segment on the show, and is, itself, a retread of a match we’ve seen twice this year. Still, a mostly enjoyable watch with a couple bits of intrigue sprinkled in.