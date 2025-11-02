Eddie Guerrero & Batista vs. Orton & Mr. Kennedy, JBL vs. Mysterio, plus Lashley, Teddy Long, Booker – 20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (10-21-2005)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

OCTOBER 21, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN RENO, NEV.

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-They opened with clips of recent matches and angles to build up this week’s show. Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show and announced that “in a major coup,” Smackdown had acquired Matt Hardy (apparently beating out WWE.com, OVW, and Deep South), who would debut later.

1 — CHRIS BENOIT vs. BOOKER T (w/Sharmell)

These two have wrestled each other a lot over the years, so Sharmell is a key to making this seem fresher. They opened up with good, but familiar, action. Right before going to break, Benoit dove through the ropes at Booker, but missed and ended up flipping in mid-air and landing feet-first onto the announcers’ table and landing hard upside down. It was one of the best bumps on TV in a while, and among the more dangerous especially for someone with a history of neck problems. They replayed it before cutting to the break.

Cole and Tazz continued to tout the bump Benoit took. Tazz said there is nowhere else viewers can find such athleticism. Cole acknowledged Benoit’s broken neck. Booker had Benoit in a chinlock and made faces to make it seem more interesting. Benoit eventually powered out with elbows and chops. Booker applied another chinlock a minute later. Benoit eventually made a comeback and went for a top rope headbutt, but Booker moved. When Booker went to the top rope, Benoit caught him and superplexed him to the mat. Benoit’s right foot slipped during the move, but he still pulled off the move. Sharmell grabbed a chair from ringside and looked threateningly at Benoit. Benoit turned to stare at her as Booker recovered. Booker then attacked Benoit with a series of knee lifts. The ref warned him that he was in the ropes and to stop. As the ref scolded Booker, Sharmell gave Benoit a low blow. Booker then hit the scissors kick for the win. Cole said Booker was robbed by Sharmell. Sharmell celebrated enthusiastically with Booker.

WINNER: Booker T to capture the U.S. Hvt. Title in 14:00.

STAR RATING: **1/2 — The two chinlocks weren’t particularly compelling, but the rest of the match had good intensity.

-Cole plugged Batista & Eddie vs. The Ortons and Rey Mysterio vs. JBL in a No Mercy rematch.

-Benoit confronted Booker T and Sharmell backstage. Booker didn’t want to hear any of it. Booker said, “It’s the same as last week. Scissors kick and 1-2-3,” he said. Benoit said Sharmell knows Booker can’t beat him clean. Booker couldn’t believe Benoit wanted to blame his wife. He called Benoit a sore loser. In WWE world, nobody is allowed to watch or even reference the existence of replays via videotape to solve such disputes.

-Teddy Long told four security members that if any Raw roster members showed up, they are to contact him right away. Then he saw Bob Orton wincing in pain as he held his back. Randy Orton said his father wouldn’t wrestle. Long said Orton could either find himself another partner or take on both Batista and Guerrero in a handicapped match. Long was scripted to look like an idiot here. He showed no skepticism toward Bob’s injury, and then proposed two options – one bad for Randy and one potentially great for Randy – and presented both as equally dire options. Of course Randy is going to find a new partner.

-They showed a clip of Edge being upset at Raw for JBL’s music playing. Josh Matthews then interviewed JBL (w/Jillian Hall), who denied any involvement in the playing of his music. He then shifted to promising that he’d destroy Rey Mysterio later. He invited Edge to take advantage of his open door policy. “Nobody invades this show because this – is – my -show!” he concluded.

-Cole plugged Hardy again, called him “high flying,” and said “his debut is next.” Earlier he said it was a homecoming. Homecoming, debut, same difference.

-Matt Hardy walked out to his ring intro. Cole said in an exclusive interview with WWE.com, “he will not die.” Wow, what an exclusive! Cole then plugged that Survivor Series tickets go on sale Saturday morning.

2 — MATT HARDY vs. SIMON DEAN

Cole pointed out that Hardy was part of Raw until a few weeks ago when he lost the “loser leaves Raw match” to Edge, which really accentuated what a coup it was for Smackdown to acquire his contract. Simon told Hardy that if he were in better shape, “Lita wouldn’t have left you for another guy.” Hardy punched Simon right away. Cole said the most success Hardy ever achieved in his career was on Smackdown. Someone that was meant as a compliment, but it came across more as proof that the competition is inferior on Smackdown compared to Raw. Tazz added, “Smackdown is the place to be.” Cole said Hardy has vowed that it’s all about him now and winning the World Title. Tazz said Hardy has been a champion before. They’ve been avoiding any mention of Hardy’s previous title reigns including the Cruiserweight Title. Sadly, that would be seen as burying him at this point. Hardy dominated and hit the Side Effect followed by the Twist of Fate for the win. Cole: “Hardy is back.” Tazz: “Hardy was just reborn on Smackdown.” Hey, all he did is beat a guy who never wins.

WINNER: Hardy at 4:22.

STAR RATING: * — Originally Hardy was slated to be interviewed on The Peep Show with Christian. This wasn’t a great substitute.

-Steve Romero stood outside the arena pointing out that security was on the lookout for Raw talent who may be planning to invade the show.

3 — JBL (w/Jillian Hall) vs. REY MYSTERIO

Rey opened up with a flurry of offense. Hall interfered with her clipboard. JBL then knocked Rey to the floor; Rey flew into the security guard rail. JBL used an eye poke to thwart a Rey comeback. Rey came back with a split-legged moonsault for a two count. Rey hit the 619 at 6:00, at which point Edge’s music played. Edge then speared Rey from behind, flipping him completely over. The ref called for the bell. Edge quickly fled back through the crowd.

WINNER: No contest at 6:10.

STAR RATING: *1/2 — Good action with a reasonably predictable non-finish. This appears to be the start of JBL’s official babyface turn, defending the honor of Smackdown against the invading Edge.

-Chris Masters then attacked Rey with the Master Lock. He fended off the Smackdown prelim crew of Scotty 2 Hotty, Funaki, Paul London, and a guest appearance of Shannon Moore (okay, not really). Masters fled when Hardcore Holly and Heidenreich showed up. Cole shouted, “Get ‘im Bob Get ‘im Bob!” It sounded like “Adam Bomb! Adam Bomb!” As is well known Adam Bomb is exclusive property of Dusty Geibink’s “Raw Deal” panel discussions on PWTorch.com each Monday night.

-After a replay of the Raw invasion in the previous segment, Cole said somebody has to put a stop to this. They cut to a chaotic scene backstage with all of the Smackdown wrestlers in an uproar. Rey demanded Long book him against Edge. Tazz said he knows what those guys are going through because we went through that with ECW when it felt the world was against them.

4 — BOBBY LASHLEY vs. VITO (w/Nunzio)

They showed clips of Lashley destroying Nunzio last week. Cole said all Smackdown wrestlers must be looking over their shoulders now worried about a Raw attack. Nunzio jumped Lashley at ringside, but Lashley just flipped him off of his back into the ring. Vito surprised Lashley with a superkick. Lashey quickly came back for an easy win.

WINNER: Lashley at 2:05.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

-A segment aired on the Chicago launch of ticket sales.

-Network Guy told Teddy Long about his “NTI” – new talent initiative. He said last week the Tolands, this week Matt Hardy, and now the Minis. Network Guy introduced Long to Mascarita Sagrada, Pitbull Patterson, and the fat Super Porky. Long seemed a bit overwhelmed by the smell of Porky and the rowdiness of the minis (because everyone knows the smaller you are at maturity, the more you act like a child just let out for recess. Boogeyman barged into the room and acted scary. Sagrada jumped into Long’s arms in fear. Long sat down and began looking like the Fred Sanford Big One was about to hit. Super Porky offered Long some of the huge wad of pork he was munching on. Tazz said, “What the hell?” Then he began laughing. Cole was also laughing, although as usual he didn’t quite pull off sincerity.

-Romero interviewed Sylvain backstage. He said he doesn’t care about the Raw invitation, he cares only about “me, myself, and I.” Holly knocked into him and asked if he had a problem fighting for Smackdown against Raw. Sylvain said his make-up wasn’t finished. Holly attacked Sylvain with a bell and said that signalled the start of the match. He punched away at him backstage to start the scheduled no-rules Hardcore Match.

5 — HARDCORE HOLLY vs. SYLVAIN — Hardcore Match

They ended up in the women’s locker room. Sylvain ran into an elevator and the door closed as they cut to a break.

They brawled for several minutes to the ring and in the ring after the break. Holly used a kendo stick and a trash can. Sylvain eventually brought a table into the ring. Holly turned the tables, so to speak, and finished Sylvain with an Alabama Slam through the table.

WINNER: Holly at 10:02.

STAR RATING: *1/2

-Backstage Batista tried to get Eddie Guerrero pumped up for their tag match. Guerrero reminisced about his WrestleMania 20 title win and holding the belt in the air with his friend Chris Benoit. He said since then so much has slipped away. He thanked Batista for giving him a second chance to prove himself at No Mercy. He said after it was all said and done, he was the better man that night, he stuck his hand out, and he shook it. He said it touched him and brought a tear to his eye. Batista said, “I don’t remember a tear.” Guerrero looked bashfully guilty and said, “Yeah, I lied.” Then they shared a laugh. Guerrero said he loves that Batista is so observant, “but you know everything else is true, right?” Batista said yes. They left the room with their arms around each other. Good segment. These two have a good chemistry together.

-A promo aired for Doom, with Rock saying there are big guns in Hollywood such as Will Smith and Clint Eastwood, but he carries the biggest gun. He laughed about how big the gun he held in Doom is.

6 — RANDY ORTON & MR. KENNEDY vs. EDDIE GUERRERO & BATISTA

At first the ring announcer began to say Orton would be fighting alone, but then Kennedy’s voice introduced himself as Orton’s partner. Kennedy was going to use a chair to hit Batista from behind, but Guerrero leaped onto Batista’s back to block him. Kennedy then hit Guerrero instead. Bob jumped into the ring, his back suddenly feeling better, and he attacked Batista. Kennedy and Randy joined in. Randy gave Batista an RKO after some trash talking. Long stepped out and said before the three of them celebrate, he wanted to announce a six-man tag match featuring Bob & Randy & Kennedy against Batista & Guerrero & Roddy Piper next week on Smackdown in San Francisco, Calif. Good hook for next week’s show.

WINNER: Guerrero & Batista via DQ at 12:05.

STAR RATING: *3/4