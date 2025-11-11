FREE PODCAST 11/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Adams: Cena in Boston with two on-site reports, War Games takes shape, Triple H thoughts, Dom’s rising star (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss the Nov. 10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix with a reaction to John Cena’s final appearance in Boston, Mass. (at least as an active wrestler) including thoughts on the role Triple H played in introducing him, the IC Title win over Dominik Mysterio and what that means for the IC Title’s future, and the latest thoughts on the Cena tournament and Cena’s last match. Also, C.M. Punk’s promo and Logan Paul joining The Vision in the lead-up to War Games. And much more including two on-site reports with insights on being in the arena for the memorable show.

