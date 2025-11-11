VIP PODCAST 11/10 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cena in Boston, impromptu match with Dom for IC Title, Heyman-Punk exchange, War Games build (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 10 edition of WWE Raw featuring John Cena’s final appearance in Boston as an active wrestler which turned into an IC Title match against Dominik Mysterio. Also, the men’s and women’s War Games matches set up including follow-up on Logan Paul with Paul Heyman’s Vision. Also, more tournament matches for Cena match and next week’s matches announced with one mystery opponent.
