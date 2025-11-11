PARKS’S TAKE: Despite an aluring option for Tanahashi’s last opponent from the WWE roster, New Japan’s best move was Okada

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It was revealed over the weekend that Kazuchika Okada will be the final opponent for Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 20, traditionally their biggest show of the year, to be held on Jan. 4, 2026.

There has been a lot of speculation about the identity of Tanahashi’s final opponent. Would it be a veteran with whom he has a history? Would it be a younger wrestler who would benefit from the rub of facing and potentially defeating the legendary Tanahashi in his swan song? Or would it be someone completely off the radar that would encourage new fans to tune in for the spectacle?

The last of those choices was the hot rumor recently. WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura had expressed interest publicly in being Tanahashi’s final foe. Of course, the politics of that are quite difficult since NJPW has a relationship with AEW, and none to speak of with WWE. For that reason, it piqued the interest of a lot of fans, not so much because Nakamura and Tanahashi is some sort of dream match; but rather, for the potential drama that could ensue when you have AEW and WWE contracted wrestlers both appearing on an NJPW show.

While I too fell for the allure of wondering what could happen in that situation, I think New Japan got this one right. Okada was the correct call as Tanahashi’s Wrestle Kingdom opponent. At least in my mind, these two were the standard bearers during NJPW’s rise a decade or so ago, and their battles against each other played a part in helping to put New Japan on the American wrestling fan’s map.

In terms of history, I feel this is a better choice than Tanahashi vs. Nakamura, even though Nakamura is from that same generation. It may not create the same sort of artificial interest that Nakamura vs. Tanahashi would, but it also spares NJPW from having to deal with any potential hurt feelings from the AEW side, or from having to navigate a potential tricky political situation when the focus should be on putting on their best show of the year.