WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: WWE highlights referee bumps over the years including Charles Robinson eating a hard chop from The Great Khali

In professional wrestling, referees are there to keep the peace between the competitors. If things start to get too out of hand, they prevent things from escalating majorly. They are also there to do the counts in the match in order to determine a winner or a count out in some cases. But that doesn’t mean that they are immune from being a part of the action in the ring, either intentionally or accidentally.

There have been many times over the years where they have taken huge bumps that have majorly shifted the momentum of a match. More recently, matches with the Bloodline have had their fair share of referee bumps. In recognition of these occurrences, the WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, they’ve complied many of the referee bumps seen over the years. This video will show everyone that referee’s aren’t entirely safe when they’re calling a match.

This was a cool video showcasing many of the biggest referee bumps in the past several years. Whenever something like this happens, it’s a big deal because it usually changes the outcome of a match. Most of the time, the challenger to a title gets the pinfall, but the count never arrives due to the referee being knocked out without a spare referee available.

One memorable clip was of The Great Khali chopping Charles Robinson so hard that he got laid out on the ground. Robinson has taken some nasty bumps over the years, and it’s nice to see him so willing to do so. Khali was also such a monstrous force in his career, so referee bumps added to his persona in a big way. I also liked seeing Mark Henry kick Kurt Angle into Robinson. Like Khali, both Henry and Angle were powerhouses in their careers. If there’s a referee that is willing to put his body on a line to tell a story, it’s definitely Robinson.

This was a great video showing how referees are just sometimes collateral damage when it comes to two wrestlers fighting each other. Sometimes they get so mad that they either willingly attack the referee for some reason or the referee is just in the way of what’s trying to be accomplished.

Over the years, there have been many referee bumps that have gotten applause from the crowd due to how crazy they look. Charles Robinson has been recognized many times for being the referee that does a lot of them. Over the decades he has worked for WWE, he has been a part of some of the most iconic bumps in company history. They might seem predictable at times, especially with the overuse of them by the Bloodline in their matches. But the majority of the time, referee bumps are an effective way of telling a story in a match’s turning point. They keep the crowd entertained while being a huge part of match outcomes.