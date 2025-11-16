Roddy Piper vs. Randy Orton & Bob Orton Jr., Eddie Guerrero & Christian & JBL vs. Batista & Benoit & Rey Mysterio – 20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (10-7-2005)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE SMACKDOWN

OCTOBER 7, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-The show opened with footage from WWE Homecoming, specifically Smackdown’s involvement. Now that it’s clear that they disrespected Smackdown on Monday for more than just time reasons or a feeling the Smackdown tag match wouldn’t hold the audience, I withdraw my criticism of how the situation was handled. Smackdown is being allowed to redeem itself and it’s going to lead to a match at Survivor Series, so it was all done for a purpose.

-The Smackdown opening montage aired. Then Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show and plugged that Roddy Piper would be facing Randy Orton & Bob Orton Jr. later. So a WWE Title contender gets the extra person – his retired father – in a two-on-one match against a retired fiftysomething? That doesn’t make sense at first glance. Sure, it shows what the Ortons can do when given a numbers advantage against a legend, but more should be done to explain why Piper agreed to that stip and why Long validated it.

-Teddy Long and Network Guy stood in center ring. Long announced that the show would feature the eight-man tag that Eric Bischoff didn’t want them to see on Raw on Monday. Network Guy yanked the mic away from Long. He said everyone at the network is happy with what he did in retaliation to Bischoff on Monday. Long didn’t seem to care that Network Guy approved. Long challenged Bischoff and his Raw superstars to show up at No Mercy on Sunday. “If you want to start something, Smackdown will finish it!” he said.

Randy Orton and Cowboy Bob interrupted. Orton wore the NWO t-shirt design with “r.k.o.” in place of the “n.w.o.” lettering. He requested Long and Network Guy leave the ring because he had something to say. Long grabbed the mic away and began responding. Network Guy took the mic away from Long and said, “Let’s not say no to the future of Friday Night Smackdown. Please, Mr. Orton, the ring is all yours. Take as long as you’d like.” Network Guy escorted Long out of the ring.

Orton then addressed Undertaker. He said at No Mercy he and his father would beat down Undertaker and put him in that casket so “finally, you will rest in peace.” He said they’d set an example with Piper later. Orton said they had a great history together, but this is all about family. He said Randy was right when he said he did all the work and Piper got all the glory. He said later he would do what he’s wanted for a very long time. Piper’s bagpipe music interrupted. Orton said, “This isn’t 1985. I’m not Cyndi Lauper and that’s not Mr. T.” He said there were plenty of RKO’s left over for him. Cowboy Bob told him to break his arm so he can wear that hot, stinky cast that he hasn’t worn for 20 years. Piper began nailing the Ortons with a pipe he had hidden behind his back. Orton sold it like he had been, well, hit with a pipe.

[Commercial Break]

1 — BOOKER (w/Sharmell) vs. ORLANDO JORDAN

Sharmell introduced Booker T. Who wants to be the babyface who feuds with Jordan after Benoit? After all, how can you not look totally weak if you don’t beat him right away with your finisher like Benoit did a few hundred times in a row? Jordan stomped away at Jordan at the start of the match, easily lasting a whole minute with Booker. Sharmell is the most active (and loud) ringside woman since Sensational Sherri. She led the crowd in a “Booker T, Booker T” chant. At ringside at 3:30, Jordan went for a chairshot, but Booker caught him with a reverse sidekick. Back in the ring quickly, as Jordan suplexed Booker into the ring, Sharmell tripped Jordan. Booker T fell on top for the win. Booker looked shocked at the win, but smiled. When he found out Sharmell interfered, his body language changed to being upset.

WINNER: Booker at 3:36.

STAR RATING: * — The match didn’t matter since it was just there to forward the storyline of Sharmell wanting Booker to win at any cost. It’s a good storyline.

[Commercial Break]

-Ken Kennedy came out and shoed Tony Chimmell out of the ring. He grabbed the mic as it was lowered from the ceiling. He introduced himself as the guest commentator for the match. “Might I point out, the finest dressed man in this entire arena,” he added. “Mr. Kennedy!… Kennedy!”

2 — SYLVAIN GRENIER vs. HARDCORE HOLLY

Kennedy gave Tazz a tough time for softening up. Tazz said sitting next to Cole can do that to a guy. Kennedy said point taken. Although I still don’t get what Kennedy’s act is, he’s definitely growing on me as the weeks go on. He’s just so consistent and believable in his self-centeredness, but it’s not a lame stereotypical “Narcisist” type one-dimensional brand of self-centeredness. Kennedy made fun of Holly’s past life as Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly. “That’s kind of a neat little nickname, Sparky,” he said. Sylvain and Holly brawled at ringside, throwing some stiff chops at the announcers’ table right by Kennedy. When Holly called for the Alabama Slamma’, Kennedy hit him with the mic while the ref was distracted. Sylvain then won after his brainbuster suplex finisher. Kennedy then entered the ring announced Holly as the loser. “Did I do that?” he asked as he left.

WINNER: Sylvain at 2:55.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-Josh Matthews interviewed Piper backstage about his match later. Piper said Cowboy Bob “ain’t the sharpest pencil in the book.” He then mocked him in a stream of consciousness rambling. He said Bob broke his arm and had a cast on for four years, “So I’m wondering, who’s got the handicap.” Huh?

-A commercial aired promoting Raw, and it aired the clip of Vince McMahon about to get into the limo saying someone would pay for Austin did to his family. The narrator asked who would be held responsible. Could it be good ol’ J.R.?

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired off the No Mercy press conference last Monday in Houston, Tex. Clips aired of Long, Orton, JBL, Rey Mysterio, Guerrero (“I think the guy has got a heart of gold. Because at the end of this match, I want to shake his hand.” Funny.) Batista promised the ass-whoopin’ of Guerrero’s match, but he said they’ll still remain friends.

3 — LOD (Animal & Heidenreich w/Christy Hemme) vs. WILLIAM REGAL & PAUL BURCHILL

At 2:00, Animal had Birchil lifted for the Doomsday Device at which point Melina, Mercury, and Nitro attacked LOD and Christy for the DQ. MNM gave Christy the Snapshot. LOD then charged into the ring with chairs to clear the ring and save Christy from further punishment. Animal carried Christy to the back as she held her head in pain.

WINNERS: LOD at 2:15 via DQ.

STAR RATING: 1/2* — Not much to the match, but an adequate method of promoting the PPV six-person tag.

-Backstage Guerrero said he didn’t want to talk about last week’s attack on Batista on Smackdown. Instead, he said he wanted to talk about Monday’s Raw, how he proved he had Batista’s back. He said he’d prove it again and then headed to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

-Guerrero stood mid-ring and talked about having Batista’s back. A clip aired of the WWE Homecoming angle with Smackdown vs. Raw after Raw went off the air. It showed Batista and Guerrero hanging out on the rampway afterward. Then Guerrero said, “No matter what happens this Sunday, me and him will still be friends after the match.” Batista then came out and the two pointed at each other and smiled. Guerrero encouraged the crowd to cheer louder for Batista. Cole called it a “total suck-up.” Batista said, “Now that y’all saw how Eddie had my back at Raw, I want you to see how Eddie had my back last week at Smackdown.” Guerrero looked concerned. The clip showed Guerrero hitting Batista with a chair.

Cole wondered if it was an accident. Tazz asked why Eddie threw the chair out of the ring afterward. They thought maybe it was to be sure Batista didn’t get the wrong idea. After the clip, Batista handed Guerrero a chair. He then turned his back and let Guerrero prove he wouldn’t hit him from behind. Guerrero spent a moment thinking. Tazz said he had a decision to make. Cole said, “Yeah, whether he should hit him now or wait until No Mercy.”

Tazz dropped the chair. Tazz said Guerrero was hurt and felt insulted. “You’re going to tell me you actually think I did that on purpose,” said Guerrero. “I guess I was wrong about you. I thought you were exactly like me, man. If anything, I thought I found my soulmate in you. I finally found someone who doesn’t play by the rules, but I guess I was wrong. You actually believe that I did that on purpose? Let’s say the roles were reversed. Are you telling me that couldn’t have been you laying the chair on me. MNM ducked. I didn’t hit you on purpose.”

Batista got very serious and told Guerrero he better be telling the truth. He said if he stabs him in the back, he’s going to hurt him. Guerrero peered back at Batista’s stare and said, “I wouldn’t expect anything less. The Batista I know could actually hurt someone, lame someone. Do you think I’m that stupid?” Batista didn’t answer. Guerrero said he didn’t blame Batista for doubting him, but Sunday he would prove to him and the whole world that he is a changed person and a new man. Guerrero said that tonight he’d get a little taste of it, referring to the main event later.

-The Raw Rebound aired. It began with quick clips of Mick Foley, Roddy Piper, and Hulk Hogan walking to the ring, but focused primarily on the McMahon Family-Austin angle and clips of Hunter’s attack on Flair. Nothing was shown of Hogan challenging Austin to a match.

4 — RODDY PIPER vs. RANDY ORTON & BOB ORTON JR.

Piper attacked Randy just as the bell range. He hit at Randy’s face. Randy shoved Piper into the corner where Cowboy Bob entered and went to work on Piper with his signature punches and elbows. They got into a slugfest. That helped Randy get Piper set up for an early RKO at 2:00. Bob begged to be tagged in. Orton was about to drop his elbow on Piper when Undertaker’s gong sounded. After a pause, Orton dropped an elbow anyway on Piper. Then the Taker gong sounded again. Piper then surprised a distracted Bob with a small package for a win.

WINNER: Piper at 3:10.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

-After the match, the lights turned blue and eerie Taker music played as six druids walked out to the ring with a huge casket. Tazz said it was a casket made for two. A video of Undertaker appeared on the big screens. He said since he heard the Orton’s claim they aren’t afraid of caskets, he has built a casket for two. He dared them to look inside. The Ortons cowered in fear when they saw images of themselves inside. The lights went out again and when they turned back on, Taker was standing inside the ring. The Ortons leaped out of the ring and fled. Tazz said the Ortons will have to face the Dead Man on Sunday and there will be nowhere to run.

[Commercial Break]

5 — BOBBY LASHLEY vs. EDDIE GRAVEN

Cole said Lashley is the real deal. He said he is a top prospect who WWE has been scouting for almost two years. Simon Dean rode to the ring on his Dean Machine scooter. He said he insulted him last week by not drinking his Simon System and also broke his hand. He said that was a smart strategy because it took away his strength advantage. He said he would be able to still win by being superior cardiovascular condition. Simon then offered to do Simon Squats while he wrestled his match to prove his superior cardio condition. Lashley held Graven on his shoulders and did Simon Squats with him on his back. Lashley then hit Graven with shoulder blocks, a clothesline, and a suplex. He stomped on Simon’s cast, then finished Graven with his finisher.

WINNER: Lashley at 1:33.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — It’s nice to see attention given to an undercard match on the PPV. It’s a nice set-up for Lashley to get a convincing PPV win over an annoying lower card heel.

-Cole and Tazz previewed the entire No Mercy line-up: Ortons vs. Undertaker, Rey vs. JBL, Holly vs. Kennedy, Benoit vs. Christian vs. Booker vs. Jordan, Dean vs. Lashley, LOD vs. MNM, and Batista vs. Guerrero.

[Commercial Break]

-Full ring intros took place for each of the six wrestlers in the main event.

[Commercial Break]

6 — EDDIE GUERRERO & CHRISTIAN & JBL vs. CHRIS BENOIT & REY MYSTERIO & BATISTA

The match was joined in progress. Tazz said Eric Bischoff was afraid to give this match to the Raw fans on Monday night because it’s so huge. After an early series of exchanges between Benoit and Guerrero, Benoit tagged in Batista. Batista outmaneuvered Guerrero and press slammed him. Guerrero smiled and applauded Batista’s power, then tagged in JBL. Batista tagged in Rey.

[Commercial Break]

Rey and Christian were battling after the break. Guerrero tagged in briefly against Rey. Both men hot-tagged to JBL and Batista. Batista went to work on JBL, then tossed Christian into the ring. Batista speared JBL to the mat, but caught a book on a charge. As JBL bounced into the ropes, Guerrero yanked the top rope down so JBL fell to the floor. Christian then tried to surprise Batista by leaping off the top rope, but Batista caught him and spinebustered him to the mat for the win. As Batista, Rey, and Benoit were announced as the winners, Guerrero applauded and celebrated with them. Batista looked bewildered.

WINNERS: Batista & Rey & Benoit at 14:00.

STAR RATING: **3/4

-After the match, Guerrero got on his knees and offered a handshake to Batista. JBL and Christian attacked Batista, then Guerrero. Batista saved Guerrero from the beating.