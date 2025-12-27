AEW WORLDS END PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: JB’s early look at the line-up with predictions including Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Hangman vs. Swerve, Continental Classic semi-finals and final

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

These predictions are as of Dec. 18, 2025 due to my Holiday travels and do not reflect the entire or completed card (there is one Collision and one Dynamite before the PPV). Both C2 Semi-Finals and Finals matches are TBD and several matches are sure to be added to both the main card and pre-show. I am analyzing based on my personal expectations for the C2 culmination – which is (majorly) subject to change.

Blue League winner vs. Gold League runner-up – Continental Classic Semifinal

Preview: This is obviously still yet to be decided over the next week, but, based on my best guess, I expect a bit of a surprise relative to some of the speculation that I am seeing from people online and, I like it if that is the way that they are going.

Prediction: Takeshita defeats Okada to advance to the Continental Classic Final

I think that Konosuke Takeshita-Kazuchika Okada ends up being an epic semi-final C2 match rather than the Final which is what many had predicted pre-tournament. Takeshita picks up the win but the table is set for the Takeshita face turn, in the process, with Okada and Don Callis being the accellerant to the fire.

Gold League winner vs. Blue League runner-up – Continental Classic Semifinal

Preview: I think that this semi-final match will be designed to heavily advance an important AEW in-faction feud that has been building since “All In” in July.

Prediction: Jon Moxley defeats Pac to advance to the Continental Classic Final

Jon Moxley finally gets a little bit of redemption from his multi-month long down period, but there are greater consequences on the horizon. Pac and the Death Riders have already decided that Mox is no longer “leadership material” and we’re going to see the culmination of that decision later in the night.

Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley – Continental Classic Final for the AEW Continental Championship

Preview: Earlier in the night, both Takeshita and Moxley defeated stable mates to earn their respective ways to the C2 Final. Although it is unusual for the C2, I expect both Okada (and the Callis Family) and Pac (and the Death Riders) to get involved in some capacity.

Prediction: Takeshita defeats Jon Moxley to win the Continental Championship

Ultimately, Moxley is already a made-man in AEW and Takeshita is in-line for a major push in 2026. I think that it’s important Takeshita gets the win here after Okada interference signaling the beginning of Takeshita’s face turn against Okada and the Callis family. Meanwhile, Pac acts as if he is interfering to help Mox only to beat him down post-match, after his loss, establishing Pac as the new leader of the Death Riders and signaling the beginning of Moxley’s face turn for 2026.

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter – Singles match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Preview: The Hayter turn has been hinted at for quite some time now and I think that Hayter’s character is desperately in need of a refresh. It’s been quite some time since the momentum of her first face run in the company pre-injuries. Therefore, I am completely in favor of the turn. Statlander has also been relatively cold since taking the title off Toni Storm. This title match isn’t coming at an ideal time for either wrestler.

Prediction: Jamie Hayter defeats Kris Statlander to become AEW Women’s Champion

If I’m being perfectly honest, this result is probably more wishful thinking, but I just don’t see it with Kris Statlander. I think that Jamie Hayter’s ceiling is much higher (we’ve seen it before) and I think that if I was betting man, I’d put my chips on Hayter in terms of chances of being the bigger women’s star, However, Tony Khan seems to truly believe in Statlander, so I fear that he might continue to push her forward to no avail.

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF – Four-way match for the AEW World Championship

Preview: The biggest news coming into this match is MJF’s return and subsequent calling in of his automatic AEW World Title shot to turn what was originally scheduled to be a Triple-Threat into a Four-Way. There are strong interplay and a huge array of possible outcomes in and after this match. Each of the four men has some history with one another so that should make the match fun.

Prediction: MJF defeats Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page to become the new AEW Men’s World Champion

It makes total sense now why Tony Khan had Hangman drop his World Title to Samoa Joe when it was seemingly so early in Hangman’s reign. TK believes he had more stories to tell with MJF as champ heading into 2026, so he needed a transitional champion to take the fall and relinquish the title to MJF. With MJF as champion, Hangman is on the table again, as is Samoa and several other up-and-coming and potentially returning AEW singles men’s wrestlers on the roster. The new year is full of opportunities.

Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) (C) vs. Athena & Mercedes Mone – AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship

Preview: The Super singles team of Mercedes and Athena seems destined for calamity as both egos have shown signs of clashing during most of their interactions together as a team (and their feud previously). Meanwhile, Willow and Harley have a ton of chemistry, innate charisma, and a “joy of performance” that the fans have totally bought into.

Prediction: Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) (C) defeat Athena & Mercedes Mone to retain AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Athena and Mercedes feel ready to re-engage in their TBS Title feud and this match seems more of a way to get there than it is about the tag titles. Willow and Harley have strong positive momentum so there is no reason to take the belts off of them so quickly.