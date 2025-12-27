FREE PODCAST 12/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Might Drew end Cody’s reign, Carmelo’s big win, Theory’s push, Joe Hendry (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including a reaction to the Drew McIntyre announcement of his match against Cody Rhodes on Jan. 9. What kind of chance is there that Drew will beat Cody for the title? Thoughts also on Aleister Black’s vignette, Solo Sikoa’s current presentation, Charlotte’s big year, of course Carmelo Hayes’s big win and the story arc for both him and Ilja Dragunov, and more. Also, a sidebar on Austin Theory’s new role. Live chat comments are sprinkled in throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com