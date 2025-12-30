FREE PODCAST 12/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell on Continental Classic, MJF, Breakker’s push, Theory in The Vision, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Jon Moxley’s Continental Classic win and where his character and The Death Riders go from here

A mailbag question on MJF and whether, at age 29, he has peaked or needs a character refresh now that AEW is likely to build around him in 2026.

The scary landing by Kyle Fletcher in his PPV match against Jon Moxley

William Regal’s comment urging wrestlers to take care of their necks and the online backlash against it

Bron Breakker’s push and the problem with the meta-aspects that make him seem like he’s auctioning to be validated by fans and media as a main event act

Austin Theory’s new push so far including what isn’t working and what is puzzling, plus where is his character headed

How will NXT adjust to losing up to four or five male wrestlers to the main roster in early 2026, and who can fill the open spots, plus ideas for who to bring from the main roster to NXT and how to do it

Thoughts on Logan Paul fitting in with The Vision

A Mailbag questions on whether Cody Rhodes should consider 2025 a good year given expectations and possibilities at the end of 2024?

VIP AFTERSHOW MAILBAG

Raw’s first year on Netflix and whether it has been disappointing in terms of viewership and also who was pushed

Changes in how pro wrestling promotions process viewership due to changes in platforms and methodology

The WWE-ESPN relationship

The Sports Illustrated awards and Tony Khan’s excitement about the results

Grading Paul Levesque’s booking of WWE in 2025

Would there be fewer injuries if wrestlers worked more house shows to keep their timing and overall fitness higher?

A look at TNA’s 2026 possibilities as they move to a better cable channel next month

Would the Continental Classic be better another time of the year?

