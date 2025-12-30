VIP PODCAST 12/30 – Radican Worldwide: Radican talks Moxley winning AEW CC, Khan opens up about booking process, more + Alan4L on Tanahashi’s NJPW retirement match (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

Jon Moxley wins Continental Classic and seemingly turns face with the rest of the Death Riders

Tony Khans opens up about becoming less collaborative behind the scenes as AEW booker

William Regal says wrestlers should stop taking dangerous bumps on X (formerly Twitter)

Kenny Omega responds to Regal on X and thanks him for his post

The show closes with the Go-Home segment with PWTorch columnist Alan4L looking at Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match from a number of different angles. They discuss Tanahashi’s retirement getting the main event slot at Wrestle Kingdom 20, the business behind the match and whether or not it is a surprise, what the finish of the Okada vs. Tanahashi match should be, what they expect from the post-match angle, and more. Download this show now!

