NXT TV RESULTS (12/30): Wells’s live report including Ricky Saints vs. Je’Von Evans, a Joe Hendry concert, Ethan Page vs. Moose, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 30, 2025

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans were shown arriving separately on a night when they’ll face one another. Vic said it was time to ring in the New Year as we get ready for our final episode of the year.

(1) MOOSE vs. ETHAN PAGE (c) – NXT North American Championship match

Moose got a nice reaction. The fans replaced the word “asshole” into Ethan Page’s “Ego” theme song, and amazingly, the prudish CW censor only muted it the first time. Mike Rome handled formal intros, but Page charged and sneak attacked Moose during Moose’s introduction. Moose got back into it with a spear not long after the bell rang, but he charged outside for an attack and ended up eating the steps. Page tried to yank Moose into the corner post, but of course the powerhouse Moose reversed. The two went back inside. Page hit a kick from the second turnbuckle, then gained separation with a neckbreaker. The show went to a commercial a couple minutes earlier than the usual. [c]

It had slowed down. Moose fought off two suplexes, but Page ran the ropes and laid in a boot. Moose hit a suplex right after and the fans chanted his name. Moose hit a back elbow in the corner, then hit a uranage and a senton. He charged a corner and ate a back elbow, then hit a sit-out powerbomb on a flying Page for two. They went to an exchange of shots and neither would go down. Big boot by Moose. Big lariat and a Confidence Breaker (jawbreaker) by Page. Page got dumped to the outside, and Moose followed.

Moose charged Page through a barricade, and there was an “NXT” chant for a spot that happens every single week. Back inside, Moose hit a spear and crawled slowly to a cover, and Page got his foot on the rope. They’re loving that spot again. Moose measured Page from across the ring, but Page bailed to the ramp side. Moose charged around the corner, and Page backdropped him on the lower half of the separated stairs. That looked insanedly painful. Back inside, Page hit a top rope splash for a long two. Page hit the Twisted Grin to finish.

WINNER: Ethan Page at 10:46.

(Wells’s Analysis: Decent action that gave fans a couple of hope spots, but I doubt anyone thought that this was the time, place or opponent to finish Page’s lengthy reign. Vic mentioned that the reign is getting somewhat near the longest ever, but he didn’t mention Wes Lee by name)

-The NXT male superstar of the year was named. The nominees were Je’Von Evans, Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Ethan Page and Oba Femi. NXT insulted our intelligence by naming Evans as the winner, in a year where Femi had one of the best years ever for anyone in NXT. Evans, though, is likely going to end up winning the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver, so I understand giving him this award to move toward that storyline. It’s possible he won the fan vote, given how lovable he is, but it seemed pretty convenient. Evans gave a typically charismatic and endearing thank you speech and said 2026 will be even bouncier.

-Backstage, Izzi Dame realized, in a talk with Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (Vance didn’t speak, as is the norm), that she’ll have to do things alone tonight. [c]

-Vic promoted SmackDown/Saturday Night’s Main Event for a few weeks from now in Montreal.

-Backstage, someone had attacked Kendal Grey in the back, and Wren Sinclair yelled for help. They do the secret backstage attacker a lot in NXT.

-Izzi Dame was in the ring with a mic, soaking up loud boos. She said Tatum Paxley made her be the bad guy and break her heart. She said Dame got the win because Paxley took Spears and Vance out in their match. She said Paxley can’t be fixed, so she might as well play with her dolls and chainsaws. Dame said she was never the villain in their story. She said she saw Paxley at rock bottom, and put her back there when she refused to evolve.

Paxley’s music played her out to the ramp in a new black and white ensemble that looked like it would be at home in Beetlejuice. She said Dame didn’t think Paxley listened, but she saw and felt everything. She said she had to say one thing: she’s sorry…that Dame is just so insecure. She said Dame has to put fear into people just to feel powerful. Paxley said that Dame is the one who’s too scared to look in the mirror. Paxley said she realized she doesn’t need friends like Dame, she needs friends like “all of them” (pointing to the crowd). She said she didn’t start this, but she’s ending it for herself.

Dame said if Paxley had listened, she’d still be NXT Champion. She said she didn’t care if Tatum was delusional anymore. Paxley said when it’s her time, and she’s rotting in the dirt and the worms eat her brain, they’re going to see the memory of what Paxley did to Dame. Dame said if she wants to live with the pain of losing to her twice, she’s all for it, but playtime is over. Dame started to leave. Paxley said it’s not over until she says it is. Dame tried to attack from the back, but Paxley was ready and she laid out Dame. A nice effort from both women.

-NXT Tag Team of the Year. Nominees were Hank & Tank, ZaRuca, The Culling, Fatal Influence and DarkState. Big yikes to that field on a brand with a very stacked tag team history. ZaRuca were named – and correctly so (considering they didn’t include the departed Fraxiom) – the winners. They held the award together and gave a decent babyface acceptance speech that would, this week, suggest that the split is off. [c]

(2) WREN SINCLAIR vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Non-title. Sinclair did her usual entrance, but looked concerned after the attack of Grey earlier. Jayne hit an early senton after a series of reversals and evasions. Jayne made a clean break against the ropes, but got in Sinclair’s face and called her a loser. Sinclair fired up and beat Jayne around the ring until Jayne hung up Sinclair on a rope. There was an “NXT” chant out of absolutely nowhere; no idea what the crowd is doing here. There was also a chant that seemed to be “Let’s go Jacy/Fallon sucks” for some reason. Sinclair worked Jayne’s arm, hitting a wringer and then an uppercut to the soft part of the arm. Sinclair took Jayne down and did a cross-armbreaker. Sinclair blocked Jayne to the mat, then hit a bulldog for a long two.

Rope run and Sinclair hit a back kick. Henley tried to trip Sinclair, who hopped over it, but the opening allowed Jayne to take control. Fatal Influence preened into the camera as the match went to commercial. Like the previous match, they didn’t use split-screen here. [c]

Jayne leaned on Sinclair, then hit her with a running neckbreaker. Double stomp by Jayne at the ropes. Sinclair tripped Jayne into the ropes, then laid in a big palm strike. Sinclair hit a couple of lariats and fired up. Double-underhook suplex by Sinclair, who covered for two. Jaynegot in a back elbow, and after some reversals, a big knee to the jaw for a long two. Sinclair bailed to evade a running move in the corner, then hit a high cross-body for two. Sinclair worked an interesting submission that you’ll have to see to call, and Jayne rolled her up to break. Inside cradle by Sinclair got two, but Jayne managed the Rolling Encore out of relative nowhere to finish.

WINNER: Jacy Jayne at 11:06.

Fatal Influence attacked Sinclair afterward, and a hurting Kendal Grey charged the ring and still managed to destroy all three, and get a visual tap out of Jayne. Vic reminded us that the Championship is on the line next week at New Year’s Evil.

(Wells’s Analysis: Very strong stuff here as Jayne remains on the biggest roll of her career. This is more time than Sinclair ever sets in a singles setting, and she acquitted herself pretty well. The Grey-Jayne match next week should have show-stealing potential)

-Joe Hendry sang a few scales (with the words “We believe”) ahead of his concert. [c]