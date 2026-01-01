FREE PODCAST 1/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland’s Indy Wrestling Year in Review Spectacular – Top wrestlers, matches, news, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland present their 2025 year-in-review spectacular. We cover all the big stories from 2025, plus cover our favorite wrestlers, promotions, matches, breakout stars, and more, including the sudden emergence of Bear Bronson, the triumph of Mike Santana, the reign of Ryan Clancy, why Beyond and Action rule, updates to the WWEID program, and much more. For VIP listeners, we head to Wrestling Open, where Ryan Clancy defends the IWTV title match in a three-way against Bear Bronson and Marcus Mathers, plus Stetson Ranch defends the Open Tag Belts against Ichiban and Brando Lee.

