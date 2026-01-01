FREE PODCAST 1/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Hardy legal issues, the evolution of Shawn Michaels, Lesnar’s UFC/WWE situation, Punk takes over Nexus, Rumble buys, Bryan (248 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 27 and 28, 2010.

On the Dec. 27, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers the Jeff Hardy legal situation and TNA’s potential response, tonight’s WWE Raw, Nexus’s future, Edge & Christian, murky WWE brand split, Smackdown’s future after strong rating last Tuesday, What If? on Daniel Bryan in Nexus, Royal Rumble PPV buys, why people in TNA allow mistakes to continue to be made, and more.

Then on the Dec. 28, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell discussed the previous night’s episode of Raw and the fallout from TLC, and then take calls for most of the hour on a wide range of topics including Randy Orton, John Cena, WWE booking now versus a year ago, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about the dynamic between Raw and Smackdown headed into tonight’s live Smackdown and Eric Bischoff, Desmond Wolfe, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com