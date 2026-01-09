AEW DYNAMITE REVIEW (1/7): Adams’ alt-perspective review of Swerve & Hangman vs. Hobbs & Hook, Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Perry & Young Bucks, Moxley vs. Benjamin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 7, 2026

TULSA, OKLA. AT BOK CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,611 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,064. The arena has a capacity of 19,199 spectators when configured for concerts

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with fireworks highlighting a new stage design with multiple LED panels and no tunnel entrances. Excalibur kicked off the show.

-Jim Ross was introduced by Justin Roberts, who walked down the ramp accompanied by the fight song for OU. The crowd exclaimed loudly for his return to commentary.

-They cut backstage with Renee Paquette who informed the viewers that Jet Speed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) were attacked by an anonymous assailant. She was joined by The Demand and Don Callis. Renee confronted Ricochet about his bounty, who denied that he was the cause of their injuries. He did acknowledges offering payment to anybody who took Jet Speed off the map. Don Callis informed Renee that it was Mark David and Jake Doyle, who beat their chests and prophesied violence.

-The commentary team noted the necessary change for the scheduled six-man tag match.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN – Continental Title Eliminator

Excalibur highlighted that, as a Continental Title Eliminator, everybody is banned from the ringside. He pointed out that MVP was joined commentary as an analyst, not as a participating manager for Shelton Benjamin. Excalibur highlighted the new rule change: Benjamin only needs to last the entire 20 minutes to get a title shot. He doesn’t need to actually pin or submit Jon Moxley. Entrances began near the 5-minute mark, and the bell rang near the 8-minute mark.

The match began with respect shared, then a turn to violence. Back-and-forth action marked the beginning of the match. Shelton Benjamin landed several German suplexes. Mox fought with lariats and desperation as Benjamin continued to land precise strikes and suplexes. Both men went to the ringside and continued to fight. The battle went over the barricades, where the fighting spilled into the crowds. Mox returned to ringside first. Benjamin followed him, leaping off the guard rail to clothesline Mox. The action returned to the ring, where Mox and Benjamin traded wrist locks and even offense. MVP said, “This is not the strategy Benjamin and I discussed.” They cut to a double-box break at 7:00. [c/db]

They returned from commercial break, with commentary acknowledging that half the time of the match had already elapsed. Excalibur highlighted Mox’s leg injury and said that Benjamin was “changing levels once again.” The crowd popped loudly for Mox when he escaped a turnbuckle splash from Benjamin. More back-and-forth action ensued. Mox landed a cutter with 5 minutes remaining. Benjamin landed his finish, a powerbomb into a submission. Mox kicked out, and MVP said that Mox was now one of the few people to kick out of Benjamin’s finisher.

Benjain kicked out of a paradigm shift, but Mox translated into a guillotine. With 1 minute remaining, Mox cinched a choke hold. Benjamin got a near-fall two-count when he landed a running knee on Mox. Shelton placed Mox into a triangle, but Mox rolled Shelton up for a three-count. Mox and Shelton shook hands.

WINNER: Moxley at 19:30.

(Adams’ Analysis: While I still question the role Shelton Benjamin plays as Moxley’s challenger and how that advances his character, I appreciate and enjoy the shift to Mox as a babyface who is carrying much of the running time of AEW programming. The wrestling was phenomenal, hard-hitting, and a clash of styles worth watching again.)

-Excalibur talked about the remaining matches, and highlighted Maximum Carnage coming up on Jan. 14.

-They cut to Darby Allin, who was searching backstage for Pac. Darby was carrying his skateboard, not riding it.

-A clip of Kazuchika Okada bearing Hiroshi Tanahashi in Tanahashi’s retirement match at WrestleKingdom played. [c]

-A video package highlighted Kenny Omega’s confrontation with MJF. It was announced by Excalibur that Kenny Omega returns at Maximum Carnage. A graphic was shown to confirm this.

(2) RICHOCHET & GATES OF AGONY (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY & THE YOUNG BUCKS

A video showed GOA injuring Luncharus’s arm with chairs and a barricade last week. Perry entered by himself, stopped, smiled, and was joined by his replacement teammates: The Young Bucks. They stormed the ring, with the bell ringing at the 37-minute mark. The Young Bucks immediately confronted GOA, and Jack Perry engaged Ricochet. Back-and-forth action ensued between all six men, with the Young Bucks and GOA remaining outside the ring. Inside the ring, Perry speared Ricochet. The Young Bucks came in, stood with Perry, surrounded Ricochet, and all three kicked Ricochet in the head. Jim Ross commented on the huge fanbase of the Bucks.

Back-and-forth action inside and outside the ring ensued. There were stereo suicide dives by the Bucks and a stunning DDT on Perry by Ricochet. Outside the ring, Bishop Kahn used multiple hammer throws to slam Perry into the barricade and the ring. He held on for a considerable amount of time. They cut to a commercial at 4:00, with The Demand celebrating. [c/db]

After the break returned, the babyfaces had control. The crowd rallied behind Jack Perry as he struggled to land a hot tag. A brawl occurred with the Gates of Agony and the Young Bucks in the middle of the ring. There were stereo superkicks, followed by stereo frog splashes from the Bucks. One executed an elbow drop while another performed a senton.

Perry attempted a moonsault but did not land it. Perry then kicked out after Ricochet hit a 450 splash. Perry responded with a backflip into a German suplex, eliciting a crowd pop, but Bishop Khan rushed in. Perry and Liona faced off, with Perry trying a wheelbarrow that got turned into a cutter by Bishop Khan. Ricochet hit a Vertigo for a two-count, broken up by the Bucks. Perry and the Bucks attacked Ricochet with multiple moves. Ricochet managed to lift Matt Jackson on his shoulders, while Perry and Nick Jackson attempted moves on the ropes. Perry executed a Doomsday Spirit Gun, followed by a BTE trigger into a knee attack. The match concluded with the bell ringing at 51 minutes.

WINNERS: Jack Perry & The Young Bucks at 14:00

(Adams’ Analysis: The fluidity with which the Young Bucks move in the ring is astounding. The Demand feel like comic book villains in the best sense of the word. They are imposing, but measured in their attire. They command the screen. The wrestling on display was a mix of styles and variety. It highlighted what AEW does best: allows for many voices in this art form. I wouldn’t mind seeing this again.)

-As Perry and the Bucks celebrated, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle busted into the ring. Mark Davis delivered a piledriver, and Jake Doyle delivered a massive elbow. Speedball and Knight came to offer support. The arena went black, and when the lights came back on, Andrade El Idolo stood in the ring.

(Adams’ Analysis: Andrade’s presentation needs to be capitalized on. He has the in-ring skills and the machismo to be at or near the top, but AEW must invest properly in him. Otherwise, he will be simply a great hand on an incredibly stacked roster.)

-FTR came out and stood atop the ramp. Stokley was in a wheelchair, and all three silently surveyed The Don Callis Family. [c]

-After the commercial, Renee interviewed Willow Nightingale as they celebrated her victory over Mercedes Mone on New Year’s Eve. Willow said, “I feel complete,” because this was the first stop on her Willow Two Belts Tour.

[HOUR TWO]

“It’s important to celebrate when things really matter,” Willow said. She said she was here to celebrate winning the TBS Championship, but also to celebrate her friendships. Willow invites Mercedes to the ring because Willow knew Mercedes would have something to say about the celebration.

Mercedes showed up like she’s at a funeral, complete with a mourner’s veil. When she unveiled herself, she looked disheveled and unkempt. Her face was distraught. She destroyed the party elements, including the cake, before going face-first into it. Willow powerbomed her into the remaining pieces of the cake.

(Adams’ Analysis: This was a fun segment that bordered on too-cartoonish. However, one could imagine a narcissist behaving like this in real life, as I’ve seen it before! Mercedes downfall is becoming a highlight story for me, and I hope it continues to descend into more and more madness.)

-Mark Briscoe spoke in a promo filmed at his farm. He celebrated Willow’s win and prophesied the continued reign of the Conglomeration. He said the phrase of the day is “reign and defend,” and he hyped up his match with Hechicero.

-Commentary spotlighted the match between MJF and Bandido, along with other upcoming matches.

-They cut backstage where the Triangle of Madness appeared. Thekla confronted Willow and her friends, calling them out in order to “get toxic.”

(3) BANDIDO vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

Sammy Guevara made his entrance to face off against Bandido. The bell rang 12 minutes into the second hour. The fighters postured back and forth with various hand signals. Bandido went for the 21 Plex early, but Guevara rolled out under the ropes and went to the ringside. Guevara was under the ring apron, and as he came back up, he spat something into Bandido’s face. Then he executed a moonsault, turned into a DDT, and the match cut to a commercial break. [c]

After returning from the break, the match resumed with a back-and-forth chop fest. There were segments of running lariats exchanged, with the competitors taking turns in the turnbuckle. Bandido followed with a rising European uppercut and a torpedo move. Then he press slammed Sammy Guevara. Bandido needed a few seconds to recover, as Tony Schiavone noted. Guevara had a bloodied nose and then performed a Shooting Star press onto Bandido outside the ring.

Inside the ring again, Bandido kicked him with a strong pump kick and went for the 21 Plex. As he ran backward, Guevara jumped and landed a well-timed cutter. Guevara then flipped off his opponent, performed a flying knee strike with his own driver, went for a pin, but Bandido’s right shoulder got up in time. Bandido managed to nail a 21 Plex after catching Guevara out of the air.

WINNER: Bandido with 11:00

(Adams’ Analysis: A match full of anger and energy. I did not appreciate the gunshot gestures, but I can imagine that performers have been out of the news. That’s being too gracious, perhaps. I do question why Bandido, as the ROH World Champion, struggled against Guevara. It was a strange way to set up Bandido’s AEW World Championship opportunity.)

Bandido climbed onto the turnbuckle, but then MJF’s music hit. MJF was accompanied by a translator in Jonathan Cruz. MJF spat his gum at someone, and Tony Schiavone called him “the lowest form of wrestler he had ever seen in his life.” MJF entered the ring and taunted Bandido. “If anybody should have known about Lucha Libre, it was me,” said MJF. MJF claimed that he was a bigger star in Mexico than Bandido ever would be. The fans started to call MJF an “asshole.”

MJF patronized and talked down to Bandido. He denigrated him and discounted Bandido’s accomplishments. He ordered Cruz to translate further. Cruz hesitated, and Bandido said, “I speak English, you stupid son of a bitch.” MJF kicked him in the groin and stole the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF went to hit Bandido, but Bandido ducked. MJF hit Cruz, then Bandido kicked MJF in the groin and stole his own ring back. Bandido landed a 21 Plex on Cruz, then a 21 Plex at MJF. Bandido grabbed the belt off the floor, held it up, and then they cut to a commercial.

(Adams’ Analysis: MJF played his role perfectly, in that I found myself cringing at his treatment of Bandido. It felt so grossly patronizing. I would like to see Bandido get his due in some form, though I don’t imagine he will become champion.)

-After the return from commercial, a segment with Brody King aired. Music from his band God’s Hate played, showing him as the front-man playing live. He said, “Violence puts food on his family’s table.”

(4) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. MARINA SHAFIR

Toni Storm entered first. The bell rang 38 minutes into the second hour and a lock-up ensued. Shafir went on the defense, tripped Toni down, and cartwheeled into a chokehold. After some action outside the ring, Toni got distracted while talking to Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Shafir locked in a head scissors and pulled Toni back inside as they cut to a commercial. [c]

When they returned, Toni was on the ropes with Marina Shafir. Shafir was kicking her and then attempted a head scissors takedown. She tried a head scissors through the ropes but did not succeed completely, as Excalibur noted. She kicked Toni hard, then she delivered the move successfully. Shafir mocked Toni by performing a tango with her, mimicking her relationship with Orange Cassidy. Marina then danced on her own. “The majority of Marina Shafir’s victories had come within four minutes or less,” said Excalibur. Shafir threw Toni into the corner, but Toni ran back with a big dropkick and prepared for a hip attack by yanking her leotard upward. Shafir stopped her in her tracks, but then Toni kicked her and got back up. She went in for a headbutt, rolled out of the corner, and executed a “big package.” Wheeler Yuta pulled out Paul Turner at the two-count, and Turner called for a disqualification. [c]

WINNER: Storm via DQ in 8:00

– After the commercial break, it was Renee and Pac in a backstage segment, interrupted by Darby Allen. Darby asked Pac for a match, telling him that he needed it. Darby Allen then blasted him with a fire extinguisher and smashed him into a garage door.

(5) “POWERHOUSE” HOBBS & HOOK vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

The bell rang at the 57-minute mark of the second hour. After beginning to fight, they cut to a commercial break. [c/db]

[OVERRUN]

-After the break, Hangman turned the tide by shoving Hobbs into a cornered chair and using a staple gun on Hook. After a pop-up powerbomb on Hook, Swerve escaped Hobbs’s suplex. He used the staple gun to get Hobbs in his groin.

Hangman and Swerve brought cinder blocks on wood into the ring. Hobbs powerslammed Swerve onto the blocks, but Hangman interrupted the pinfall. As Hangman set up a Buckshot Lariat, the Opps’ crew attacked and chained him and Swerve mid-ring. Nana’s “hot coffee” intervention allowed them to escape. Hook then attacked Nana with a suplex at ringside. Hangman clotheslined Hobbs but was countered. Swerve leaped from the top rope with a Swerve Stomp, coinciding with Hangman’s Dead Eye on the blocks. In a brutal moment, Hangman and Swerve subdued Hook using a chain. Hangman delivered a Buckshot Lariat and hung Hook over the ropes, causing a tapout for the win.

WINNERS: Hangman & Swerve in 21:00

(Adams’ Analysis: The lighting issue in the earlier portions of the match made it difficult to enjoy. It distracted from the performances, and when the lights finally came back on, it was like a pathetic admission of failure. The violence of the match felt appropriate, but was nearing the over-the-top. Too many groin spots water them down. I love the pairing of Hangman and Swerve, and look forward to more of the Batman/Superman energy they have.)