WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A chronicle of Randy Orton’s techniques and approach to seeking justice and revenge against others

If there’s any wrestler on the WWE roster who is the master of surprise attacks, it’s Randy Orton. His signature move, the RKO, is set up perfectly for an out of nowhere ambush towards an unassuming opponent. He has dazzled many fans for decades using that move. That’s exactly what he on last week’s Friday Night Smackdown.

The Miz was in the ring talking about how he was a veteran and wasn’t getting any respect from the locker room. The previous week he lost to Joe Hendry, something he clearly hadn’t gotten over. Orton returned, wishing him a Happy New Year, then delivering two RKO’s in a row to an already angered Miz.

In celebration of Orton’s return, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, they uploaded some of Orton’s most surprising attacks in his career. This video will show everyone that he is still a threat after all these years.

This was a nice video showcasing Orton’s ability to successfully infiltrate a space and attack another wrestler. It’s incredible how these wrestlers never see him coming, almost walking right into his trap every single time. Perhaps it’s because he never makes a scene while entering. He sneaks up quietly, and then attacks his opponents.

They included him attacking WWE officials at last year’s Backlash. The spot illustrated that he doesn’t care who’s in his way if he’s mad. Anyone will get an RKO if he doesn’t like what’s going on around him. They also included attacks on Kofi Kingston and Wade Barrett in gorilla and the parking lot, respectively. Even though the danger is higher outside of the ring, Orton is shown to be willing to go wherever to handle his business. Using what’s around him as an advantage, he got the upper hand once again over wrestlers that he had a problem with.

Overall, this was a thorough video showing how Randy Orton operates. He’s still as effective as ever in wrestling and delivering the RKO. Some wrestlers take a pretty noticeable step back after decades in the ring, but he isn’t one of those wrestlers. Whenever he shares the ring with someone, there’s a good chance they’ll get an RKO.

He made it clear that if Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre on this week’s Smackdown, he’ll be coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship. That would mean more RKO’s and surprise attacks for Cody and perhaps others as well that try to get in his way. By featuring clips of him attacking officials, as well as outside the ring brawls, this video is evidence that he is still one of the most formidable wrestlers on the WWE roster today.