WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, January 9, 2026

Where: Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,674 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre – Three Stages of Hell match

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

