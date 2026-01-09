News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #368 (1-6-96) including Vader update, Rumble news, Pillman is a loose cannon, Cactus Jack promos, more (124 min.)

January 9, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #368 of the PWTorch including Vader in the Rumble as well as some other surprise entrants, Brian Pillman being referred to as a “loose cannon,” Wade’s take on Cactus Jack’s great ECW promos, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025