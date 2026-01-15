FREE PODCAST 1/15 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Analysis of social media in pro wrestling, TNA Genesis PPV review, Cena-Punk-Nexus angle, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, more (192 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 7 and 10, 2011.

On the Jan. 7, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discussed with live callers including Impact TV & ratings, ROH/WWE, HOF candidates, weekend PPVs, wide variety of nostalgia questions.

Then on the Jan. 10, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers last night’s TNA Genesis PPV, the headlines coming out of the PPV including Kurt Angle’s apparent health concerns and Matt Hardy’s performance, tonight’s Raw and how WWE will follow-up on Cena-Punk/Nexus, the role of social media in pro wrestling & the workplace and how it relates to Bruce’s comments about DGUSA and back-and-forth with Gabe Sapolsky over the weekend, a potential Mick Foley send-off match in TNA, the next chapter for Jeff Hardy, and more.

