TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/15): AMC Debut, Kazarian vs. Santana, Iinspiration vs. Elegance Brand, Hardys & Elijah vs. Order 4

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 15, 2026

DALLAS, TX AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video package on the stars of TNA Wrestling.

-An enthused crowd chanted “TNA!” The logo of AJ Styles appeared on the screen and fans chanted for him. AJ did his ring entrance to his old TNA theme song. Fans chanted “AJ!” repeatedly. AJ welcomed fans to the house that AJ Styles built. He said it is now bigger, badder, and bolder and it’s on AMC. Fans chanted “AMC!” AJ asked the fans to keep that energy. He got the fans to chant “TNA!”

-The new intro aired featuring the stars of TNA.

-A shot was shown of the outside of the building, which had an American flag and a TNA flag.

-Elijah was on the stage and asked, “Who wants to walk with Elijah?” The Hardys energetic entrance (featuring a live guitarist) was next. Order 4 did their ring entrance.

(1) JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY & ELIJAH vs. ORDER 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler w/Tasha Steelz & Special Agent Zero)

This went through a commercial break. Towards the end, Tasha Steels got in the ring, but Matt gave her and Ali a Twist of Fate. Elijah fought off Hotch and Skyler. Matt gave Hotch a Twist of Fate. Jeff followed with the Swanton Bomb for the pin.

WINNERS: The Hardys & Elijah

-After the match, Special Agent Zero attacked Elijah and the Hardys from behind. The Righteous came in to check on the Hardys. The Righteous attacked the Hardys. Vincent chained Jeff’s earlobe to a ring rope. Vincent gave Matt a Swanton Bomb. Vincent took the mic and vowed to win the tag team titles at Genesis.

(D.L.’s Take: A crowd-pleasing match with star power to start the show.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian backstage. He talked about the title match tonight but was interrupted by AJ Styles. They stood face to face. Frankie said that AJ should thank him for the house. AJ paused and said “Thanks.”[c]

-Video package on the history of the X Division.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced celebrities and social media stars at ringside, most of whom I was unfamiliar with. AJ Francis, Eric Young, Mara Sade, and Candice Michelle were also shown in the crowd. Ryan Nemeth came out to confront the stars of an AMC show who Gia Miller was interviewing and got crotched on the rail and chopped. This was pandering at its worst.

-Santino Marella came out to an enthusiastic reception. He was more upbeat than in recent weeks. He said that the TNA board told him that he needed help. He introduced Daria Rae (the former Sonya Deville). Santino welcomed her to TNA. Daria said Santino was a pillar of this company, which she has been watching from afar. She talked about being on AMC. She said the one thing this company doesn’t need is… Santino. She was booed. Daria gave Santino a barrage of insults and told him to shut up. She said she could do his job better than him. She told the fans to shut up while she’s talking. She said her first official business is that she signed a new Knockout. Elayna Black walked to the stage to a mixed reaction.

-AJ Styles confronted Mike Santana backstage. AJ said he wanted to see Santana kick Frankie’s ass. AJ told Santana to do what he does best: “win.” Santana stood up from his chair and thanked him. [c]

-The Elegance Brand came out with blogger Perez Hilton. They insulted the crowd. The Concierge unveiled the makeover of “Mr. Elegance.” Rehwoldt noted it was not the guy that we saw in the skit last week. The Elegance Brand turned their backs to the camera and had the letters “AMC” on their behinds. Mr. Elegance did a basic heel promo. The Iinspiration thankfully did their ring entrance, not a moment too soon.

(2) THE IINSPIRATION (c)(Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. THE ELEGANCE BRAND (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance w/Ash By Elegance & The Concierge & Mr. Elegance & Perez Hilton) — TNA Knockout Tag Team Title match

The Iinspiration got in the ring and brawled immediately. The Elegance Brand regrouped on the outside. [c]

Sol Ruca and Zaria were shown looking at the match on a monitor. McKay made a comeback on the Elegance Brand. The Concierge interrupted a pin attempt. Mr. Elegance distracted the referee. The Iinspiration slapped him off the apron. The Iinspiration knocked The Concierge out of the ring. Mr. Elegance interfered again, leading to M getting the pin to win the match and the titles.

WINNERS: The Elegance Brand in 9:00 to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

TNA President Carlos Silva awarded the belts to The Elegance Brand.

(D.L.’s Take: A hot mess.)

-Stacks and Arianna Grace did a promo backstage. Arianna admitted it was her who let NXT talent in all of those weeks. She said that Daria Rae would do a better job than Santino.

-The Injury Report focused on Harley Hudson, Myla Grace, Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, Steve Maclin, and Mike Santana. [c]

-Indi Hartwell cut a backstage promo. She talked about going after the Knockouts Title. She was interrupted by The Elegance Brand, who threatened her.

-Video on the history of the Knockouts Division.

-Santino introduced Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee. Xia Brookside joined Lee during her ring entrance. Santino said that Dani Luna couldn’t compete at Genesis due to a visa crisis. He was going to introduce who would face her in an open challenge. NXT’s Zaria and Sol Ruca came out. Sol said she they were originally there to scout competition for the tag team titles. She said Zaria should answer the challenge because no one is more deserving. The fans chanted for Zaria. Zaria signed the contract on Santino’s back. Zaria and Lee faced off, then shook hands.

-Video package on the history of the TNA World Title.

-Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-Santino approached Cedric Alexander. Santino said that because of the visa crisis, Leon Slater wouldn’t be appearing at Genesis. He said that Cedric would get his X Division Title shot later. Santino said that Cedric would be facing Joe Hendry and Moose. Hendry’s theme played on Cedric’s phone when Santino said his name.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the card for Genesis.

-The System came to the stage for a promo. Hannifan said they were TNA’s franchise players. Alisha Edwards spoke first. Eddie Edwards said that TNA means everything to the System. Eddie talked about facing JDC at Genesis. He got the “what” treatment. JDC thanked the fans and said his last match would be at Genesis against Eddie. He said he would introduce the new member of The System next week. He said he loved and respected Eddie. JDC said he wouldn’t go out like a punk.

-Video package on Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian.

-Carlos Silva walked to the stage. He brought out former owner Dixie Carter, who was booed. She thanked the fans and said it was an honor to be there. She was still booed. Bully Ray (unfortunately) came out next. He was cheered. He shook hands with Silva. Bully and Dixie had a standoff, then hugged. Bully joined the commentary team.

-Mike Santana did his ring entrance through the crowd. Frankie Kazarian entered next. [c]

(3) FRANKIE KAZARIAN (c) vs. MIKE SANTANA — TNA World Title match

Fans chanted “TNA!” at the start. Both wrestlers went for their finishers early. Santana gave Frankie a rana that took him out of the ring. Santana followed with a dive to the outside. Frankie suplexed Santana on the outside. Fans were chanting “Ole.” [c]

Santana made a comeback on Frankie. Santana gave Frankie a cutter for a two count. Santana gave Frankie a Spanish Fly off the top rope and a Code Red for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Frankie gave Santana an Angel’s Wings for a two count. Frankie gave Santana a slingshot cutter and a legdrop for a two count.

Frankie brought the belt into the ring. The referee got rid of it. They brawled. The referee got decked. Santana hit the Spin the Block, but the referee was still down. Frankie hit Santana with the belt. Frankie gave Santana the Fade to Black on the apron. Santana kicked out of the pin attempt at two. Santana came back with a Spin the Block for a dramatic two count. Frankie escaped another Spin the Block. Santana hit another Spin the Block and finally got the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 17:00 to win the TNA World Title.

Carlos Silva got in the ring and awarded Santana the belt. Hannifan said that a rematch would happen at Genesis. Santana celebrated to end the show.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a good match and the fans were really into it. This was the right ending and I’m glad they didn’t try to get cute.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I felt this show as a whole was a bit of a miss. They were trying to do too much here. I get that they were trying to make an impression, but this was a lot. Multiple surprises and guest appearances, “celebrities”, title changes. Nothing had a chance to resonate. I didn’t feel like this was an accurate representation of the weekly product, which is usually well-paced and would appeal to new viewers on its own. Hopefully new fans saw enough to keep them interested and will give the product more chances. They did do the right thing by having the title change at the end and not having interference from Nic Nemeth or anyone else.