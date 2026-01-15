FREE PODCAST 1/15 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Pearce outsmarts Reigns to set up Rumble match, Crews meets with Reigns, Bryan vs. Cesaro, live callers (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (1-15-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Adam Pearce being tormented but ultimately outsmarting Reigns, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro, the debut of Bayley’s new talk show “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews with Big E at ringside, and more with live callers.
