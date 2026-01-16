VIP PODCAST 1/15 – WKH – TNA Impact: Santana regains TNA Title, former Sonya Deville betrays Santino, AJ Styles appears, Knockouts Tag Titles (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 15 episode of TNA Impact start to finish including Santana regaining the TNA Title from Kaz, the former Sonya Deville betrays Santino as she resumes her role as an authority figure, A.J. Styles appears but accomplishes little, a Knockouts Tag Title match, and a commentary on all the bad choices, low-rent aspects, and missed opportunities on this AMC premiere.

