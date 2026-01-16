FREE PODCAST 1/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – TNA Impact w/Keller & White: AMC premiere full of tropes, misguided nostalgia, low-rent segments, and a solid TNA World Title main event (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to discuss the Jan. 15 edition of TNA Impact including analysis their premiere episode on AMC and how, in almost every way (but not every way), it was a swing and a miss with brand-celebrations rather than framing their top stars and building the main event, with one trope and cliche and low-rent segment after another before the main event, a list of castoffs from other companies and non-celebrities and poorly introduced TNA-originals. That said, they also discuss the positive of Santana winning the TNA Title, the strength of the Santino-Daria G.M. segment, and other strengths to build on or expand in the future. There is live chat, caller, and email interactions throughout plus Wade explains what TNA should have done in terms of the first few minutes of the show and the overall format to stand out in the crowded marketplace.

