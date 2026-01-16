WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

Where: LONDON, ENGLAND AT OVO ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,644 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Randy Orton vs. The Miz – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Carmelo Hayes to host United States Title Open Challenge

Drew McIntyre returns

