WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Smackdown Men’s Edition featuring Drew finally winning a world title in front of a crowd, Miz fading further, Trick rising from purgatory, Carmelo rebounding a miss

The New Year brings new changes to Smackdown, most notably an (unwelcome) added third hour.

Although the expanded format will allow previously overlooked talent greater exposure and a chance to shine, it also means a significant amount of filler.

Who’s in position to shine on Smackdown in 2026 and who’s fading away?

Rising Star of the Week: Drew McIntyre

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride — until now.

McIntyre has been an on-and-off world title contender since returning to WWE in 2017, but after a lackluster pandemic-era title reign, he has captured a world championship only once since WrestleMania XL — and that reign lasted all of five minutes.

The ensuing year-and-a-half saw McIntyre challenge for the World Heavyweight and WWE Championships on several occasions, only to come up short time and time again. The Scottish Warrior had been in danger of entering Kevin Owens territory — that of an occasional challenger who seems to lack any real hope of winning the big one.

Until Friday night.

On Smackdown, McIntyre finally defeated Cody Rhodes to become WWE Champion for the first time in nearly five years, and for the first time ever in front of a live crowd. Finally winning the big one (or one of the big two titles) after so many failed attempts sends a message to fans: Drew is one to watch, and his best years are not yet behind him.

McIntyre is capable of great matches, but his greatest strength is his ability to cut a compelling promo. His antics are so entertaining that many fans can’t help but cheer for the Scottish heel. Years of great work — including a key but unsung role in helping get C.M. Punk over in 2024 — are finally being rewarded.

The Scottish Warrior could have a hell of a title program heading into WrestleMania, so I’m hoping he holds onto the championship until then. However, even a transitional reign gives McIntyre the boost of credibility he needed to reassert his legitimacy as a main event act.

Here’s hoping that 2026 is the year of the Scottish Warrior.

To quote the man himself, “I prayed for this, and it happened.”

Runner-up: Trick Williams

Trick Willy is a star. Let’s talk about it.

Williams’ second reign as NXT Champion ended a full year ago. Since that time, he has existed in a sort of wrestling purgatory, appearing sporadically on both NXT and TNA programming with little direction. His long-awaited debut on the first Smackdown of 2026 came as an overdue relief for his fans.

What’s more encouraging is the manner of his debut. Williams looked like he belonged while trading barbs with the likes of Sami Zayn and Randy Orton, and he won his debut match against Rey Fenix (albeit via a weak finish).

With a boisterous personality, charisma, the gift of gab, athleticism, a great look, and excellent ring work, Williams has all the makings of a top star in WWE. Barring bad booking or poor life decisions, the sky’s the limit for “The Anointed One.”

Introducing Williams to audiences as a heel may give him the best chance to make an immediate splash, although his highest ceiling remains as a babyface. Trick Willy was remarkably popular with live NXT crowds, who chanted “Whoop That Trick” with fervor long after he turned on them. The Berlin crowd did the same this week.

WWE Creative seems to appreciate Williams’ potential, as they’re framing him as a star and giving him opportunities to shine.

And shine he will.

Second Runner-up: Carmelo Hayes

Only three weeks ago, I awarded Carmelo Hayes the dubious distinction of runner-up for Men’s Fading Star of 2025 in WWE. Although he delivered excellent matches and competent mic work, this former NXT Champion was seemingly never given the chance to shine with the right framing or storyline. Hayes was floundering and appeared almost delusional when spouting his catchphrase, “Melo don’t miss.”

What a difference three weeks make.

Only days after my ill-timed declaration, Hayes answered Ilya Dragunov’s U.S. Title open challenge for the second time. Having won his previous seven matches — including one against Hayes — Dragunov appeared the clear favorite.

Surprisingly, Hayes defeated Dragunov to win his first singles title in WWE. Thus far, he has continued Dragunov’s tradition of issuing an open challenge every week and has already logged two impressive victories, most recently a clean win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Finally, Hayes is being allowed to do what he does best: deliver exciting, athletic matches on a weekly basis. Finally, those matches have meaningful stakes. Finally, Hayes feels relevant and interesting — a performer with the potential for much greater things.

Hayes has a real shot to connect with main roster fans.

Melo, don’t miss.

Fading Star of the Week: The Miz

The Miz has made a remarkable career out of being an annoyance.

In spite of his limited in-ring work and physical skills, Miz has talked his way into 20 title reigns and become the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion.

Through memorable partnerships (John Morrison, Damien Mizdow, Maryse), inventive angles, and effective mic work, Mike Mizanin has kept himself relevant for nearly 20 years — a tenure second only to Randy Orton. He’s a lock to become a WWE Hall of Famer.

After two decades, however, his act is wearing thin.

The Miz has been so defined down by innumerable losses that he no longer feels like a credible threat to anyone in the upper or mid-card. This has rendered him increasingly irrelevant and, perhaps as a result, he has lacked memorable storylines. His partnership and eventual breakup with Carmelo Hayes in 2025 did little to elevate either man. His usefulness as a gatekeeper is diminishing, as a victory over Miz now carries little prestige.

At age 45, The Miz is nearing the end of his career. It remains to be seen whether he has one more great program left in him, but his momentum has ground to a halt — and time is running out.