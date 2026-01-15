Shota Umino announces he has signed a new deal with NJPW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shota Umino has signed a new contract with NJPW, which he announced in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I have signed a contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co., Ltd. for the 2026 fiscal year. My beloved family is ‘New Japan Pro-Wrestling’ alone.” Umino wrote on his X account.

Umino was pushed hard by NJPW in 2025, but the fans rejected his placement at the top of the card. Umino was in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 19 where he unsuccessfully challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship. He made it to the finals of the NJPW Cup in march, but lost to David Finlay.

Umino challenged Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship at Windy City Riot in April, but he lost that match as well. Umino had a good showing in the G1 Climax, but ended up losing in the first knockout round to Yota Tsuji. NJPW attempted to change Umino’s appearance during the year, but that change didn’t click.

Umino appeared in the Never Openweight Six Man Championship Ranbo match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 earlier this month. He is currently set to tag with Yuya Uemura against Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi to determine the #1 contender for the IWGP Tag Team Championship currently held by the Knockout Brothers on Jan. 19 at Road to the New Beginning.