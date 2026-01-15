VIP PODCAST 1/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Drew’s WWE Title win and now what, Powerhouse Hobbs to WWE, TNA Impact on AMC line-up, Trick-Orton, MJF-Bandido, book review (69 min.)

News Ticker

January 15, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on Powerhouse Hobbs going to WWE and The Rascalz going to AEW
  • A preview of TNA Impact’s debut on AMC tonight
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the Drew McIntyre title win and what it could lead to
  • A review of NXT including Ava at her most Ava
  • A review of AEW Collision and Dynamite including MJF vs. Bandido in an AEW Title match
  • A review of the book “Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: Classic Characters” by Steve Johnson

